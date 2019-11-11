Henshaw to train this week after missing win over Connacht

Leinster centre pulled out of Pro14 clash but could return for Champions Cup opener

Robbie Henshaw was a late withdrawal from the Leinster side who beat Connacht on Friday night. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Robbie Henshaw was a late withdrawal from the Leinster side who beat Connacht on Friday night. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

 

Ireland centre Robbie Henshaw will return to training with Leinster this week having been a late withdrawal for their Pro14 league match against Connacht last weekend.

Henshaw was named in the Leinster team but did not take any part after feeling unwell on Friday ahead of the kick-off, with Jimmy O’Brien coming in as a late replacement.

Irish hooker Sean Cronin remains unavailable for this week’s first round match of the European Champions Cup against Italian side Benetton. Cronin has been following a rehabilitation program following a neck injury he sustained in training with Ireland during the recent World Cup. He will commence some light skills work this week.

Will Connors remains a doubt. The Kildare born backrow was removed towards the end of the game against Connacht with a head injury and will follow the Graduated Return to Play Protocols under the supervisions of Leinster medical staff.

Longer term injuries will continue to keep Fergus McFadden (elbow), Jack Conan (foot), Dan Leavy (knee) and Barry Daly (knee) out of selection. Vakh Abdaladze picked up a back injury last week and will join the group, at least for the next few weeks.

There was some better news for fullback Hugo Keenan and prop Ed Byrne. Keenan came through the game against Connacht with no ill effects on his ankle with Byrne also emerging from Leinster’s sixth successive league win unscathed, having returned from a neck injury.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.