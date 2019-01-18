Edinburgh take down Montpellier to book home quarter-final

Result also confirms last eight spots for Leinster, Glasgow and Racing 92

Edinburgh players celebrate their victory at the end of the Heineken Champions Cup Pool 5 match against Montpellier at Murrayfield. Photograph: Andy Buchanan/AFP/Getty Images

Edinburgh players celebrate their victory at the end of the Heineken Champions Cup Pool 5 match against Montpellier at Murrayfield. Photograph: Andy Buchanan/AFP/Getty Images

 

Edinburgh 19 Montpellier 10

Edinburgh sealed Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final places for themselves and Glasgow with a 19-10 victory over Montpellier, the result also confirming last eight spots for Racing 92 and Leinster.

The win secured top spot in Pool 5 and a home contest for Richard Cockerill’s side in the last eight, and ensured Glasgow will finish as one of the three best runners-up if they lose their group decider against Saracens in London on Saturday.

Darcy Graham’s try just after the hour mark was just reward for a spell of intense pressure that proved the key passage of play in front of 11,802 fans at Murrayfield – a Scottish record for a European pool match.

Montpellier – coached by former Scotland boss Vern Cotter – had got themselves back in the contest following three penalties from Jaco Van Der Walt, with a try from Jacques Du Plessis on the stroke of half-time.

But the penalty that put them ahead seven minutes into the second half jolted the hosts back into the ascendancy and they went on to seal an historic achievement for Scottish rugby as both clubs reached the knockout stages of Europe’s premier competition for the first time together.

Edinburgh made the better start and Van Der Walt kicked two penalties as the pressure forced the visitors into infringements.

Montpellier began to settle but their only flash of creativity, when Johan Goosen kicked the ball into the path of winger Henry Immelman, was met by excellent tackles from both Blair Kinghorn and Graham.

Edinburgh lost Scotland flanker Hamish Watson to injury but they went further ahead when Van Der Walt dispatched the second of two penalties near the 40-metre line, after Jacques Du Plessis had swung an arm at WP Nel without further punishment.

Bismarck Du Plessis also evaded action after pushing an Edinburgh physio as he tried to retrieve the ball in touch, and the visitors made the most of their first penalty of the game in the final seconds of the half.

Ruan Pienaar took it quickly inside the 22 and Jacques Du Plessis was adjudged by the TMO to have touched down inches over the line.

The French side maintained the momentum and former Ulster player Pienaar kicked them ahead seven minutes after the restart.

But Edinburgh soon turned things round as they stepped up the tempo. Van Der Walt’s kick beyond the try-line was snuffed out by Pienaar, Duhan Van Der Merwe burst past three players before being stopped and the pressure eventually told when Montpellier conceded a penalty at a driving maul five metres out. Van Der Walt restored the hosts’ lead.

The hosts continued to stretch Montpellier and, after several near misses from a series of rucks near the line, Henry Pyrgos fed Graham to cross on the right flank. Van Der Walt added two points.

The visitors desperately attempted to fight back but Edinburgh stood firm to seal a memorable triumph.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.