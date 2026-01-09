US federal agents shoot two people in Portland, police say

US federal agents have shot two people in ‍Portland, Oregon, police said, adding that they ‍were taken to hospital and their conditions were not known.

“Two people are in the ‌hospital following a shooting involving federal agents,” Portland ⁠police said in a statement on Thursday.

Police said ‌it ​was ‍not involved in the incident.

An ABC News affiliate reported that agents involved in the shooting ⁠were US Customs and Border Protection ⁠agents and that the FBI ⁠was leading the probe.

“Their [people who were shot] conditions are ‍unknown. Officers have determined the two people were injured in the shooting involving federal agents,” the police said in its statement.

“We understand the heightened emotion and tension many are feeling ‌in the wake ‌of the shooting in Minneapolis, but I am asking the community ‌to remain calm as we work to ⁠learn more,” police chief Bob Day said. – Reuters