US

US federal agents shoot two people in Portland, police say

The incident comes after the fatal shooting of a woman by a federal agent in Minneapolis on Wednesday

The shooting took place in Portland, Oregon. Photograph: Amanda Lucier/New York Times
The shooting took place in Portland, Oregon. Photograph: Amanda Lucier/New York Times
Fri Jan 09 2026 - 00:201 MIN READ

US federal agents have shot two people in ‍Portland, Oregon, police said, adding that they ‍were taken to hospital and their conditions were not known.

“Two people are in the ‌hospital following a shooting involving federal agents,” Portland ⁠police said in a statement on Thursday.

Police said ‌it ​was ‍not involved in the incident.

An ABC News affiliate reported that agents involved in the shooting ⁠were US Customs and Border Protection ⁠agents and that the FBI ⁠was leading the probe.

READ MORE

Football, Gaeilge, scenery and music: There’s a wildness to west Kerry we’re very proud of

A shudder went through Ireland’s ranks of mortgage holders this week but what does 2026 hold?

Cuban soldiers killed in US raid expose years of denial over Havana’s role in Venezuela

Father and son (11) found dead at two separate Dublin houses named

“Their [people who were shot] conditions are ‍unknown. Officers have determined the two people were injured in the shooting involving federal agents,” the police said in its statement.

“We understand the heightened emotion and tension many are feeling ‌in the wake ‌of the shooting in Minneapolis, but I am asking the community ‌to remain calm as we work to ⁠learn more,” police chief Bob Day said. – Reuters

  • Understand world events with Denis Staunton's Global Briefing newsletter

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter