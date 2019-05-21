Cian Healy signs new IRFU contract until 2021

Cian Healy has signed a new contract with the IRFU which will keep tied to the union until 2021.

The 31-year-old Leinster looshead started four of Ireland’s five Guinness Six Nations fixtures this season and also starred in the victories over Argentina and New Zealand in November in an international career which has seen him rack up 88 caps.

With Leinster Healy has won four European Cups, a Challenge Cup and three Guinness Pro12 and Pro14 titles.

“Pulling on a Leinster or an Ireland jersey is something that I have always taken a huge amount of pride in and I am thankful for every opportunity I get. I am delighted therefore to have extended my IRFU contract and to continue to line out for Leinster,” he said.

“I believe that we have built something special at Leinster and with the national team and I want to contribute as best I can to both teams in what will be a hugely exciting few months and years ahead.

“There has been some difficult times over the last few years for me personally with injury but the support within the Leinster and the Irish rugby family was very humbling from fellow players, coaches and supporters and it’s something that I won’t forget. It made this decision all the easier knowing that I was part of something bigger than just a rugby team.

“I hope to play my part in helping Leinster and Ireland achieve further success over the next few years and I’m looking forward to the next chapter in that journey.”

