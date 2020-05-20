Autumn Six Nations could cap busy seven-Test schedule for Ireland

An “autumn Six Nations” could prove a welcome gift during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Irish rugby, working off a return to contact sport on August 10th, has pencilled in Leinster versus Munster at the Aviva Stadium on August 22nd, leading into a non-stop run of matches finishing with the Lions touring South Africa in the summer of 2021.

This is the plan all four provincial squads and Andy Farrell’s Ireland management are working off for their return to play, The Irish Times has learned.

The Aviva Stadium’s new “cocoon” system is equipped to host most of these fixtures, as stadium director Martin Murphy revealed last week. The games would be played with a current maximum of 168 people – including players and coaches –- allowed inside the ground.

There is no available blueprint for supporters being accommodated in 2020.

The provincial squads, it is believed, would have to live together in isolation – similar to the Bundesliga clubs in Germany – until October when the Ireland squad gathers to complete the 2020 Six Nations, before going straight into a unique November international window.

This year’s remaining Test matches between Northern and Southern Hemisphere nations have been all but abandoned due to expected travel restrictions.

Leinster, all going well, will face Saracens in Dublin on September 12th in the Champions Cup quarter-final.

The Pro 14 final comes hot on its heels the following Saturday, initially supposed to happen at Cardiff City stadium but this remains unclear. The Pro14, when asked for comment, retain the ambition of restarting their league, in a shortened format, on Friday August 21st.

Saracens could conceivably be playing their first match of the season against Leinster as English clubs have yet to receive a road map for when they can return to training, never mind full contact.

Ideally, the Champions Cup final will take place on October 17th in Marseilles.

Of course, that is fully dependent on EU borders being open to squads of over 40 people travelling to venues without the need to quarantine for 14 days.

In the meantime, Andy Farrell can focus on preparing Ireland for seven Test matches in 2020. The rescheduled Italy match in Dublin is set for October 3rd with the final Six Nations against France in Paris on October 10th.

Stumbling block

The financial need to complete the Six Nations is revealed by the IRFU banking €2.6 million after winning the Grand Slam in 2018.

All these dates are still to be confirmed by the four governments involved but presuming mainland Europe, the UK and Ireland get a handle on the coronavirus, a full Six Nations would start on October 23rd.

Presumably it will be the 2021 fixture list which means England and France visit Dublin with trips to Cardiff, Edinburgh and Rome. This presents several logistical nightmares. “Dance first and think afterwards,” as Samuel Becket’s Estragon politely suggested.

Next season’s Pro14 regular season is also due to commence on October 3rd.

The major stumbling block to these best-laid plans appears to be England’s slower handling of the Covid outbreak and the financial wellbeing of their clubs.

The Times reported the weekly cost of testing players will come in at £20,000. If they resume training, and thereby come off the UK government furlough programme, clubs will need to pay monthly salaries of up to £200,000 and with the BT Sport broadcast deal currently frozen – it’s worth £250,000 per club every month –- this business model will be unsustainable until they are playing rugby again.

The ability of people with underlying conditions, like asthma, to safely return to group activity remains one of the primary concerns held by players and coaches.

The IRFU will have to shoulder similar costs for weekly testing but facilities are in place for 24 hour turnarounds from 100 tests in UCD, on the same Campus as Leinster, as well as medical centres in Limerick and Cork.

Repetitive testing of athletes and the guarantee of sterile environments will be key elements in all these fixtures going ahead.

Television money

Irish rugby without games for the remainder of 2020 and into 2021 would face losses in the region of €60 million. Representative match income last season totalled €40 million, so the lack of fans in the stadium would be somewhat offset by television money.

It is believed the IRFU earn up to €17 million from broadcast deals across all club and international tournaments.

At the very least, the fixtures give the professional side of the game hope that normal service will resume this year. It’s not as clear cut for amateur clubs who have been sent a questionnaire by the IRFU to see if the All-Ireland League might return at a number of periods between September and early 2021.

One plan already being hatched by several clubs is outdoor marquees hosting the “larger social gatherings” mentioned by the government from August 10th. This would allow supporters to gather to watch Ireland and the provinces, thereby putting badly needed funds back into the grassroots of the game.

Rugby - Provisional Fixture List

Aug 21-23 - Pro 14: Leinster v Munster, Aviva Stadium; Ulster v Connacht, Aviva Stadium

August 28-30 - Pro 14: Leinster v Ulster, Aviva stadium; Munster v Connacht, Aviva Stadium

Sept 5: Pro 14 semi-final

Sept 12: Champions Cup quarter-finals: Leinster v Saracens, Aviva Stadium; Toulouse v Ulster*

Sept 17: Pro 14 final

Sept 26: Champions Cup semi-final

Oct 3: Ireland v Italy + Pro 14 round 1

Oct 10: France v Ireland* + Pro 14 round 2

Oct 17: Champions Cup Final, Marseilles

Oct 31: Pro 14 round 3

October 23 -November/December

Autumn Six Nations

*tbc