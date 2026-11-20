Everybody take a chill pill. Most people may be overthinking Dan Sheehan’s eye-catching selection at number eight in the Ireland side to face South Africa at the Aviva Stadium this Saturday (4.40pm), but the man himself certainly is not.

Echoing his master’s voice from the day before, when Andy Farrell adopted a similar attitude on foot of the surprise selection of his captain in the middle of the backrow, Sheehan pared his new role back to its basics.

“Once the ball’s in play, it’s the same thing, it’s just playing rugby,” Sheehan said following Ireland’s eve-of-match captain’s run. “We all know each other’s roles and what we expect of everybody is the same thing, really. You’ve got to be able to do everything. Obviously, there’s a few details that can get the ball into play, but once the ball’s in play, it’s play on.”

“It’s not the first time I’ve done it,” he said on the same theme, albeit Sheehan has only worn an eight jersey once before, namely in Leinster’s win over Munster a month ago, and for the full 80 minutes, while also playing the last 16 minutes there in Leinster’s Champions Cup win over Sale last April.

“I’ve trained and scrummaged there plenty of times over the years. I approach it like I’m not going to overthink it. I just get on with stuff. Like, eight on my back, just pick the ball up and go. It can’t be that complicated. That’s my approach to it, to be honest.”

Dan Sheehan during the captain's run at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Needless to say, Sheehan’s new role dominated his media briefing. He said he is “comfortable” playing there and is “excited” about the challenge. Asked if he had spoken with other number eights for advice, Sheehan said: “Spoken to injured eights for advice?

“I’ve been chatting to them but I haven’t actually chatted to them about playing eight. I did maybe when I was playing for Leinster for the first time, chatting to Jack [Conan] and Caelan [Doris]. But I feel like I know the position well enough that there aren’t too many niche skill sets or things you have to be aware of and the lads have been excellent with me, Nick Timoney and others, for like positional things in the lineout. But no crisis meetings anyway.”

Explaining the circumstances and rationale behind this move, Sheehan said: “We obviously were running out of eights a little bit and I couldn’t play last week so I ended up just training there just in case something happened, and then we lost James McNabney and that forced the hand a little bit.

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“It’s all good exposure because we’ll have some challenging times in the future, I’m sure, where people need to fill in different positions so I was happy to do it. I was never going to say no to playing anywhere.

“I wouldn’t say there is any difference in the mindset. It’s just a few positional changes but the mindset is still carry hard, tackle hard once the ball is in play. Against a team like South Africa you just have to be physical.”

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Sheehan admitted that the squad had been disappointed with their performance against Fiji and acknowledged that against the back-to-back world champions “we need our best performance in a long time if we’re even in contention here, so I think we have it in the group”.

“We need to make sure that we’re on our ‘A’ game for 80 minutes across the pitch. You can see what they do to you when you start falling off in areas and it is very hard to get the momentum back. We have been talking about it a lot, the mental challenges to get yourself in the right place and then the need to be calm and take opportunities and keep momentum on your side.”

The week’s narrative has been dominated by Rassie Erasmus’s critique of last week’s match officials during South Africa’s loss to France last Saturday and the ensuing fallout, which resulted in a six-game suspension for the Springboks head coach.

Erasmus also speculated that Sam Prendergast would avoid censure from his citing for a hip-drop tackle in Ireland’s win over Fiji on a “technicality” but the thing about outside noise is that, well, it’s very much on the outside of a squad bubble.

“Rassie’s comment? No, it hasn’t affected the squad at all, I think. Obviously it’s a big media story for fans to get behind. But in terms of us playing the match, it has zero impact.”

Dan Sheehan is not focused on referee. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Mindful of the 18 penalties Ireland conceded in the 24-13 defeat to the Springboks last year, as well as four yellow cards and a 20-minute red card, Christophe Ridley will play a key role as referee.

“I usually leave the referees alone,” said Sheehan. “If there is something obviously major I’ll go up to them. They’ve a tough job on their hands these days, a lot to look at, so you can easily get on the wrong side if you go pestering them after phase of play because you will always find something.

“But we tell the lads, ‘leave the ref alone’. If we do our job right, we say we won’t be complaining about the ref.”

Asked if there was an additional focus on discipline, Sheehan was a little incredulous.

“Focus on discipline?” he said. “We focus on it every week. I’ve never played a Test match for Ireland where we haven’t talked about discipline. Especially at Test rugby, discipline is massive for 22 metre entries. You can’t win a game with poor discipline. So, it hasn’t changed this week.”

Nor, despite his new role, has Sheehan’s attitude.