Wallabies blown away by All Blacks blitz to retain Bledisloe Cup

Codie Taylor lifts the Bledisloe Cup for New Zealand after their win over Australia at Eden Park in Auckland. Photograph: Andrew Cornaga/Inpho

New Zealand 50 Australia 19

New Zealand preserved rugby’s established hierarchy with a 50-19 blowout victory over Australia that secures the Bledisloe Cup for a 24th year and pushes the All Blacks’ unbeaten run over the Wallabies at Eden Park into a fifth decade.

The Wallabies lost touch with their hosts in the second half despite a valiant but futile defensive performance led by the captain Harry Wilson, who had scored a try just before half-time to keep his side in the contest.

Les Kiss’s side will return home bruised and disappointed, with their unbeaten run extinguished at six matches. Most of all, however, they will rue a missed opportunity early in the second half that marked the match’s decisive point.

An attacking lineout five metres from the All Blacks’ tryline was comfortably brought to ground, but the Wallabies’ forwards were over-eager in forming the maul. The ensuing obstruction penalty and the All Blacks’ patience in possession flipped the field, and beginning with a try for their scrumhalf Cam Roigard, the hosts were soon out of reach.

Wilson said the result was disappointing. “We came in tonight with real belief that we’d get the result and we didn’t,” he told Stan Sport. “We’ve been on a good trajectory, we’ve gotten some good results, six games in a row [unbeaten], and this was probably a setback for us because we didn’t win those big moments and as a team we try to pride ourselves on that.

“[At the] start of the second half, we had an opportunity to get some points and really put some pressure on them and we missed out there and, gee whiz, when you give the All Blacks the ball it’s hard to get it back.”

The imperious New Zealanders scored five tries in the second half and kept the Wallabies scoreless until a late consolation try from Josh Nasser. The All Blacks reached 50 points at the final whistle with a runaway try for Will Jordan.

New Zealand's Will Jordan in action against Australia. Photograph: Michael Bradley/AFP via Getty Images

Though the defeat will sting, and continues the All Blacks’ long dominance in their trans-Tasman series and at Eden Park, the Wallabies will find positives in pushing the world’s No 2-ranked side at their site of historic dominance for the first 50 minutes.

The second period, however, shows how much work Kiss and his players need to do if they hope to contend for the World Cup on home soil next year. Indeed, another heavy loss to the All Blacks in Sydney next week will undo much of the momentum cultivated under their first-year head coach.

The Wallabies dominated the early proceedings, and had the home side pinned inside their half for the first 10 minutes of the match. Their confidence was obvious when Wilson declined the opportunity to kick for goal.

Although a Len Ikitau knock-on prevented a try following that promising position, the visitors were soon over anyway. A lovely backline move from around the halfway line, featuring a delicate tip on from five-eighth Ben Donaldson that sent a streaking Tom Wright over for the first try.

The Wallabies looked immaculate, and very much the side that had knocked off the world champion Springboks. It proved a mirage.

Donaldson kicked out on the full when the Wallabies were looking to consolidate their advantage, and the contest turned. Within five minutes, they found themselves down by two tries to one. Both could be put down to defensive lapses in the midfield, where the All Blacks carved up the gold jerseys like they were butter in the afternoon sun.

Leroy Carter scores a try for New Zealand despite Australia's Rob Valetini. Photograph: Andrew Cornaga/Inpho

Apart from that initial 10 minutes, the All Blacks spent most of the first half in control. After 29 minutes, they turned down the chance for a penalty goal. Though an error prevented a score in that forward foray, they were soon up by 10 thanks to another penalty.

The Wallabies produced their best series of phases just before half-time, however, to haul themselves back into the contest. Strong running from Joseph Aukuso-Suaalii helped them march into the New Zealand half, then interplay between Wilson and Donaldson cracked open the home side just outside the 22.

All Blacks’ No 8 Wallace Sititi was committed to the straight run of Wallabies’ flanker Rob Valetini, creating space on the outside for Donaldson who slipped through the gap. Wilson remained alive for the inside ball, crossing for a try that left the contest evenly poised at 17-14 at half-time.

Though the Wallabies’ tries book-ended the first 40, it was largely controlled by the All Blacks. Australia remained in the contest thanks to their lineout, which secured possession twice against the throw via the stretched left arm of Jeremy Williams, who also forced a turnover at the ruck. The Australia defence shored up after their early leaks, but their effort was not enough.

Roigard’s 48th minute try became the first in a procession, added to by captain Codie Taylor, substitute Josh Moorby, Jordan, and winger Leroy Carter. The latter was unfortunately forced off injured when scoring due to an apparent hip drop tackle by Valetini. – Guardian