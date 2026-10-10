Shaky start for AIL standard bearers has challengers eyeing away wins

The old order hasn’t seemed so endangered for years. Lansdowne, Clontarf and Cork Con – standard bearers and annual playoff contenders – have only one win between them so far this season. In this weekend’s third round of the Energia All-Ireland league, they host Old Belvedere, UCD and St Mary’s respectively, each with two opening wins to set the early pace.

Old Belvedere have backed up a strong summer of recruitment with eye-catching results in beating Young Munster and Ballynahinch, scoring 15 tries in the process.

Lansdowne have been given permission to play their first game on the Aviva main pitch in three years. Fittingly, it’s this fierce local derby. Recognising the threat posed by Belvo and seeking to avoid a third defeat in three games, Lansdowne have picked the Lawlor brothers, fullback Todd and number eight Donough, to start.

The former started both of Leinster’s recent URC games in South Africa, while his older sibling is back from a year in the USA, promoted having started on the bench last week. The same is true for Leinster scrumhalf Cormac Foley, with centre Dylan O’Keefe, loosehead Seán Dunne and openside Paul Wilson making up the other changes.

Belvo have recall Ed Byrne and the tough and industrious number Will McDonald.

Siting second after wins over Ballynahinch and Lansdowne, Emmet McMahon’s high-flying students travel to Clontarf, who have bolstered their tight five with the Leinster duo of tighthead Niall Smyth and lock Brian Deeny, as well as flanker Luke Brady.

McMahon recalls Ireland under-20s tighthead Sam Bishti, as well as lock Dylan McNeice and centre Andrew Osborne, both of whom featured for Leinster in South Africa, the latter scoring the bonus-point try against the Sharks.

Energia All-Ireland League Division 1A, Lakelands Park, Dublin 25/3/2023 Terenure College vs Garryowen Terenure's Harrison Brewer Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Tom Maher

Like Lansdowne, Cork Con are seeking to avoid a third successive defeat at home to St Mary’s, who plundered a record-shredding 57-19 win at Temple Hill in February. Without prop Mark Donnelly and flanker Michael Foy, both covering for Munster, Con make five changes up front, including a new frontrow of Mike Cogan, Billy Scannell and Luke Masters, while Dylan Hicks starts at fullback.

Mark McHugh has also named a new Mary’s frontrow in Thomas O’Reilly, Richie Bergin and Andrew Sparrow, and gives a debut to 29-year-old former Australia Sevens openside Michael Icely.

Terenure, still smarting from losing at home to Young Munster, select former Leinster academy back Henry McErlean for the visit of Old Wesley in a first AIL meeting of the sides since 2013, and welcome back hooker Max Russell and talismanic lock Harrison Brewer from injury.

Stephen Smyth, who scored Leinster’s bonus-point try against the Lions, makes his first appearance of the season for Old Wesley, who recall tighthead Adam Watchorn and Ireland under-19s number eight Cian Butler.

Buoyed by their latest win over Terenure, the Cookies are at home to Ballynahinch and recall Tony Butler, whose six-week contract with Munster meant he has been covering for his province for the last two weeks. Ger Slattery also gives a first start to Ireland under-20s centre Rob Carney among his four changes, while Aaron Sexton has been added to the visitors’ injury list and Joe Hopes is covering for Ulster.

Division 1B leaders Nenagh Ormond host winless Instonians, and MU Barnhall travel to Dooradoyle for a first ever AIL meeting with Garryowen. Division 2A leaders Cashel host winless Galwegians, and second-placed Galway Corinthians host unbeaten Dungannon.

The Women’s Division 1A season begins with Railway Union and UL Bohemian – finalists in 2023 and 2024 – renewing their rivalry at Park Avenue, while Old Belvedere and Galwegians, who both reached the knock-out stages last season, meet at Ollie Campbell Park.

AIL fixtures

*2.30pm unless stated

Men’s Division 1A: Clontarf v UCD, Castle Avenue; Cork Constitution v St Mary’s College, Temple Hill; Lansdowne v Old Belvedere, Aviva Stadium; Terenure v Old Wesley, Lakelands Park; Young Munster v Ballynahinch, Tom Clifford Park

Men’s Division 1B: City of Armagh v UCC, Palace Grounds; Garryowen v MU Barnhall, Dooradoyle; Highfield v Dublin University, Woodleigh Park; Naas v Blackrock College, Forenaughts; Nenagh Ormond v Instonians, New Ormond Park

Men’s Division 2A: Ballymena v Queen’s, Eaton Park; Cashel v Galwegians, Spafield; Corinthians v Dungannon, Dangan; Greystones v UL Bohemian, Dr Hickey Park; Shannon v Wanderers, Thomond Park (back pitch)

Men’s Division 2B North: Ballyclare v Malahide, Ballyclare; Clogher Valley v Banbridge, The Cran, Fivemiletown; Enniskillen v Navan, Enniskillen; Malone v Skerries, Gibson Park; Sligo v Rainey, Hamilton Park

Men’s Division 2B South: Bective Rangers v Midleton, Energia Park; Dolphin v Old Crescent, Virgin Media Park; Enniscorthy v Clonmel, Alcast Park; Monkstown v Bruff, Sydney Parade; Thomond v Buccaneers, Liam Fitzgerald Park

Women’s Division 1A: Old Belvedere v Galwegians, Ollie Campbell Park; Blackrock College v Wicklow, Stradbrook (5pm); Railway Union v UL Bohemian, Park Avenue (5pm)

Women’s Division 1B: Cooke v Ennis RFC, Shaw’s Bridge; MU Barnhall v Ballincollig, Parsonstown (3pm); Enniskillen RFC v Tullow RFC, Enniskillen (5pm)