Munster must drown out outside noise for must-win game against Benetton

URC: Benetton v Munster, Stadio Comunale di Monigo (7.45pm, live on TG4, Premier Sports)

The parlous state of Munster Rugby these days makes for a tough and wearing backdrop, especially for a group of coaches and players looking to negotiate their way out of a largely disappointing sequence of results over the last few months.

Whether the match environment can provide the respite or at least a positive focus will become clearer after what is a “must win” encounter in Italy. There is precious little wriggle room to survive any further setback in matches when the stated goal is to qualify for the URC’s end of season jamboree, while also trying to secure a place in next season’s Champions Cup.

Munster are seventh in the URC table, but are in a catchment where seven points separates ninth place Connacht (39) from Leinster (46) in fourth. Ulster are a further point ahead in third place, so there are seven clubs with skin in the playoff game and beyond. Glasgow Warriors and Stormers have managed to put a little distance between them and the chasing hordes.

With four rounds of matches including this weekend remaining until the knockout stages, any missteps carry significant consequences. Exeter provides a recent form line for Saturday’s protagonists as they beat Munster at Sandy Park 31-21 before travelling to today’s venue and edging home 44-41 against Treviso, both games in the Challenge Cup.

The English club led 31-0 at half-time in the win over Munster, while it was 24-24 at the interval in the Benetton game. Draw what you will from that comparison. Clayton McMillan has made eight changes.

The shorthand version is that Shane Daly, Calvin Nash, Andrew Smith. Diarmuid Barron, Michael Ala’alatoa, Jean Kleyn, Tom Ahern and John Hodnett all come into the run-on team. Nash, Barron, Smith and Kleyn return from injury along with replacements Oli Jager and Brian Gleeson.

It is a reconstituted back three behind the scrum with the centres and halfbacks remaining the same. The pack that bears the brunt of the upheaval. Tadhg Beirne has led by example, but he requires more from those around him. The backrow of Tom Ahern, John Hodnett and Gavin Coombes need to be more impactful.

Munster's Tadhg Beirne and head coach Clayton McMillan. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

The lineout has misfired too often while scrum issues have also been an intermittent fault line. However, it is far from all gloom and doom. As Munster showed in the second half at Sandy Park, when they lean lightly on the framework of the patterns and instead adopt a heads-up philosophy, they have the individual talent to rack up points.

The game management of the halfbacks, especially in the in-form Crowley, and a midfield that has the game breaking qualities of Tom Farrell and Alex Nankivell can unpick a Benetton defence that have proved porous this season. The Italian side have won just one of their last four home URC games in Treviso.

Benetton have a glut of international talent in the backline led by the peerless Tommaso Menoncello, along with a couple of Munster “old boys” in centre Malakai Fekitoa and fullback Matt Gallagher. The home side have top end pace on the wings in Louis Lynagh and the versatile Paolo Odogwu, while Jacob Umaga (Samoa) and Alessandro Garbisi are Test halfbacks.

Sebastian Negri, Michele Lamaro and Lorenzo Cannone form an athletic and potent backrow, but the Italians look less formidable in the tight five in the pack. Both teams have opted for a six-two bench split.

Given the nature of recent matches for both Munster and Benetton this encounter suggests it could offer an avalanche of points. That almost certainly means it won’t. The visitors start as two-point favourites.

McMillan’s side have only won once on the road since last October but it is 13-years since the Italian side beat Munster, a run that might just continue. Narrowly.

Benetton: M Gallagher; L Lynagh, T Menoncello, M Fekitoa, P Odogwu; J Umaga, A Garbisi; D Aminu, N Gasperini, M Gallorini; G Marini, F Ruzza; S Negri, M Lamaro (capt), L Cannone. Replacements: B Bernasconi, I Nemer, T Pasquali, R Favretto, J Kingi, A Izekor, A Uren, L Marin.

Munster: S Daly; C Nash, T Farrell, A Nankivell, A Smith; J Crowley, C Casey; J Loughman, D Barron, M Ala’alatoa; J Kleyn, T Beirne (capt); T Ahern, J Hodnett, G Coombes. Replacements: L Barron, M Milne, Ó Jager, E Edogbo, B Gleeson, B O’Donovan, D Kelly, A Kendellen.

Referee: B Whitehouse (Wales)