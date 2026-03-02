Six Nations trophy to be replaced after fire damage in vehicle incident

The Six Nations championship trophy has sustained fire damage and will be replaced. Photograph: Warren Little/Getty Images

The Six Nations trophy is to be replaced after suffering fire damage while being transported by road last month, the organisers of the tournament have said.

It is understood the trophy was being driven from Limerick to Dublin after an event when the vehicle transporting it was involved in an “incident”, and though nobody was hurt the trophy was damaged beyond repair.

In a statement, Six Nations rugby said “whilst in transit during round three of the Guinness Men’s Six Nations, an incident occurred involving the vehicle carrying the championship trophy”.

“Thankfully no passengers were injured, however the trophy sustained fire damage, and following an assessment by the official trophy manufacturer, unfortunately it cannot be restored to its full presentation standard.”

The firm that made it, London-based Silversmiths Thomas Lyte, who is also responsible for the English FA Cup and a number of other notable sports trophies, is to create a replacement to the same specifications in time for next year’s tournament.

The intention is to incorporate some of the original’s materials into the replacement.

In the meantime, an existing replica, generally used for exhibitions, will be presented to the winners of this year’s competition.

“As is the case with most major international sports tournaments, there is an identical exhibition trophy which will be used for the remainder of the Championship, meaning the prestige and recognition of winning the Six Nations is unaffected,” said the organisers.

[ After the high of Twickenham, Simon Easterby knows Wales are aiming to catch Ireland coldOpens in new window ]

The Six Nations trophy. Photograph: Glyn Kirk/AFP via Getty Images

The now-damaged trophy was commissioned in 2015 to belatedly mark the expansion of the tournament to Six Nations. It has since been won by Ireland four times, more than any other team, most recently in 2024.

Outside of the period each year when the tournament is on, it is toured around schools, clubs and communities in order to promote the event and sport.

It is made of 8kg of sterling silver and includes some gold plating. It is 75cm tall.

Ireland currently lie third in this year’s championship table behind France and Scotland. Their next game is at the Aviva Stadium on Friday evening, when they play Wales.

[ Matt Williams: After that win at Twickenham, a few home truths about IrelandOpens in new window ]