Denis Walsh: An extraordinary story of resilience in Dublin’s inner city

A flash mob of hurling and camogie players at St Patrick's Park to highlight the lack of green space in Dublin 8. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

One of the most inspirational sports stories of the year might have escaped your attention last week. After 13 years of relentless campaigning by a group of big-hearted, civic-minded, indefatigable people, permission was finally granted for a multi-use pitch in Dublin’s southwest inner city.

It is an extraordinary story of resilience, stamina, bloody-mindedness and good conscience.

They never gave up.

The significance of the pitch has many layers, but its absence was a damning signifier of neglect. Census 2022 found that the 15 electoral divisions that comprise Dublin 8 have a population in excess of 47,000. Between the Liffey and the Grand Canal, where most of Dublin 8 sits, there is no green space big enough to stage a sanctioned match in any field sport. Think about that.

By every metric, it was a scandalous failure of city planning and local government. There are 248 public pitches in Dublin, but only two of them are in the southwest inner city administrative area. These pitches, located at East Timor Park, are bounded by the Chapelizod bypass and its busy access roads, and are on the outer fringe of the southwest inner city.

In the Dublin City Parks Strategy, 2019-2022, it says 15 minutes “is a reasonable distance for people to walk to a playing pitch”. In a detailed 84-page report written by Barra Roantree, an economist in Trinity College, and commissioned by Sporting Liberties – an umbrella group of sports clubs in the area – he calculated that 64 per cent of the people who live in the southwest inner city are outside that 15-minute range.

Compare that with other parts of Dublin: in the local electoral areas of Clontarf and Artane-Whitehall there are fewer than 1,000 people per pitch. In the span of Dublin 8, the ratio is about 23,500 people per pitch.

And yet sport somehow made a home in this teeming borough of high-rise flats and terraced streets and escalating crime figures. Kevins hurling and camogie club will celebrate 125 years in 2027. Their hinterland stretches through eight parishes from Meath Street in the Liberties to Dolphin’s Barn on the rim of the canal.

[ New multi-sport playing pitch and 123 homes granted permission in Dublin 8Opens in new window ]

They have more than 1,000 members and more than 30 teams but no place to call their own. For more than 80 years, Kevins have played their matches in Dolphin Park, the home of Templeogue Synge Street, a few hundred metres south of the Grand Canal. Training locations for their teams are in various locations.

Research carried out by Gerald Mills, associate professor of geography in UCD, showed that of the 93 GAA clubs in Dublin Kevins had by far the lowest ratio of green area per person, miles behind the club ranked 92nd. In Dublin 8 the totting up of green space includes the grassy verges beside the Luas and the canal. According to the same research, Kevins have made their home in the most “urbanised” and “paved” district of any GAA club in Dublin.

In recent times, others joined them. Liberty Saints Rugby Club was started from scratch in 2008. They trawled the schools for boys who might be interested and 50 joined in their first in-take. Tom Magee was involved with that group over a five-year period.

Tom Magee was involved with the Liberty Saints Rugby Club. Photograph: Alan Betson

“Two of them are dead now,” Magee said a couple of years ago. “Three or four of them are into serious criminality and two or three of them have been involved with crime to the extent that their lives are f**ked. That’s just a small snapshot of 50 kids.”

According to Roantree’s report the crime rate in the southwest inner city is more than twice the national average. Serious crime has risen by 20 per cent since 2023. Assaults and attempted murders or threats to murder are up by 21 per cent. The number of drug poisoning deaths per capita is at least twice the national average.

JJ O’Mahony has been involved in Kevins for many years and is chair of Sporting Liberties, which has bombarded Dublin City Council for the last 13 years in pursuit of a pitch. At the height of their campaign, he crystallised the issue in stark terms.

“Dublin City Council’s policies have herded these kids into the hands of the drugs lords and the criminals of this area,” he said. “There are some that you will never change. But what we have found is that kids can be taken out of this environment and they can be positive contributors to society. More importantly than anything, you can actually save lives.”

At St Teresa's Gardens in the Liberties (from left): Jenny Kearns, from Kevins hurling and camogie Club; Miley Warren, of St Teresa's Gardens Football Club; Tom Magee, president of Liberty Saints Rugby; and Jj O’Mahony chair of Sporting Liberties. Photograph: Alan Betson

Sport is not a magic solution. Not every young person is interested. Not every young person that engages will be influenced in their behaviour. But in a functioning society sport is part of the glue. Generations of young people in the southwest inner city had nowhere to play. Their needs were grievously unfulfilled.

The derelict St Teresa’s Gardens flats complex is opposite the Kevins club rooms on Donore Avenue, adjacent to two other sites that had also fallen into disuse. During the boom all three of them were acquired by a developer whose plans never came to fruition and Nama was forced to intervene.

In 2013 the planning that had been granted on these sites lapsed and Dublin City Council invited submissions. Kevins and their allies commissioned drawings that proposed that one-fifth of the site should be ring-fenced for a multi-use pitch. At one stage there had been two pitches on that site big enough for soccer matches, but these had been closed down by the council.

At one stage in their campaign, the council told Sporting Liberties that their priority was housing, not pitches; at another stage the council proposed an “interim” solution with a pitch that wouldn’t be big enough for adult GAA matches. That “interim” solution never materialised.

They never backed off. They aired their case on national television and in public meetings and in protest marches. They met Government ministers and their plight was raised on the floor of the Dáil. There were long periods when nothing was moving and it looked like they wouldn’t win. They kept going.

A few weeks ago, the Kevins camogie team won a Dublin intermediate championship. Nine of the players on that panel grew up within 500m of the St Teresa’s complex where, after all these years of agitation, the pitch will finally be built.

Every day in sport we hear players and managers talk about resilience. It comes and goes. For the Sporting Liberties, though, it couldn’t be a passing feeling.

They never gave up.