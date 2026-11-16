Fiji gave Ireland ‘a bit of a kick in the arse’ ahead of Springboks Test – Robert Baloucoune

Robert Baloucoune wasn’t inclined to sugar coat things. The Ulster winger scored two tries and had a big hand in another but, mindful of what they will be facing next week, he admitted Ireland had taken a bit of a buffeting in the first-half against Fiji.

“I definitely felt it out there. It was definitely a physical battle, and we probably lost a few of those battles as well,” Baloucoune said after Saturday’s 43-15 win at the Aviva Stadium. “It’s a bit of a kick in the arse, to be fair, coming into South Africa because we know what they’ll bring, and it’s definitely something we’re going to look at.”

Fiji had led 12-7 approaching the half-hour mark before Baloucoune’s brace helped to turn the game around. “We let Fiji into the game, and we knew that was going to happen if their ball carriers got going and we let them play the way they play.

“But we decided in the second half to try and play the way we did last week against Argentina and put some scores on. We knew they wouldn’t go away, so it’s probably a bit disappointing from where we left off with Argentina, but we’ve got a lot more to focus on now for South Africa coming up.”

A feature of the last two Tests was Baloucoune sweeping around to his opposite wing, whether off launch plays or in phased attack. His injection of pace led to Mack Hansen putting Tommy O’Brien over for the first of his own two tries.

Tommy O'Brien scores Ireland's fifth try against Fiji. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

Baloucoune’s role as a creator and finisher has made him a vital weapon for Ireland.

“I wouldn’t say no to scoring, but yeah, working up off my wing is something I’ve been practising and something I’ve had to adapt to my game. In this game, I was probably a bit more buzzed with creating chances and showing different aspects of my game as well.”

Perhaps due to coming into rugby relatively late, a failing in Baloucoune’s game was that he could stay glued to his wing and become a peripheral figure. But Richie Murphy and Mark Sexton have focused on developing more rounded players at Ulster, work for Baloucoune which has then been fine-tuned with Ireland.

“Goody [Andrew Goodman], and Johnny [Sexton] as well, are really good for coaching that and just taking second glances and being involved in the talk that we can give to our 10s or centres to get the ball to us.

“It’s something we practice probably every training session. So being able to do that in the game is a good feeling as well.”

James McNabney during his Ireland debut against Fiji. Photograph: Ben Brady/INpho

The game was also saw the memorable, if short-lived, debut of Baloucoune’s fellow Ulsterman, James McNabney.

“I thought he was brilliant when he came on,” he said of the 23-year-old backrow. “Faz [Andy Farrell] spoke about it as well; he’s had the best cameo over a three-minute session that anyone in an Irish jersey has probably had.

“Obviously, disappointing that he got concussed and knocked out, but it was great to show in that small amount of time what he can do. And he’s been doing that at Ulster since I’ve known him.”

Baloucoune added McNabney can be a nightmare to train against.

“He’s like that all the time. If he’s running at you, you know what you’re in for. It’s probably good having him around if you’re playing the likes of these sorts of teams. He’s a great lad, and delighted for him to get his first cap, and hopefully there’s plenty more as well to come.

“He’s very ignorant,” Baloucoune added, explaining: “He’s an ignorant runner, and you can see that when he’s playing, but he’s great to have. That’s what you want as well, you can see the damage that he’s done today in such a small amount of time.”