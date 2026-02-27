Matt Williams: After that win at Twickenham, a few home truths about Ireland

The predicament the Irish national team finds itself in is best summed up by a country and western song written by the great Toby Keith. “I ain’t as good as I once was, but I’m as good once as I ever was,” the lyrics go.

At this unprecedented point in Ireland’s rugby history, we must hold fast to the concept that multiple things can all be true at the same time. Recent history suggests the Irish rugby community finds this is a very difficult concept to grasp.

Irish rugby has a boom-or-bust mentality.

When Ireland win, the sun is shining, the flowers are blooming, God is in his heaven and Irish rugby is on top of the world.

Yet when Ireland lose, it is greeted as an unmitigated catastrophe. An Atlantic storm is coming, the stock markets will crash and the future is bleak with darker expectations.

Like some pimply adolescent battling their hormone-driven, impulsive mood swings, the Irish rugby community has become a gushy, emotional gab fest of either weeping and gnashing of teeth or champagne-popping bragging.

Rugby is a highly emotional game, but many are allowing those emotions to blind them to the reality of the national team. Like life, they are not in a binary set of choices. It is complex.

England's Tommy Freeman is tackled by Ireland's Robert Baloucoune, right, at Twickenham on Saturday. Photograph: Glyn Kirk/Getty

So here are the multiple and conflicting factors that are all true for the Irish national team.

Ireland’s performance in the 42-21 win in the Six Nations at Twickenham on Saturday was one for the ages. The players were brave beyond belief and their unconquerable spirit was magnificent. It was one of those rare days where sport transcended the event.

Stuart McCloskey’s unbelievable determination to turn and hunt down Marcus Smith will live on whenever people discuss sport’s ability to display the human spirit that refuses to quit. As will Robert Baloucoune’s try-saving cover tackle.

Both actions from the Ulstermen contained almost nothing of the techniques taught at academies. What they oozed of was the desperation physically and emotionally to commit your body to do whatever it takes to achieve your mission.

We watched the frustration created by years of missing out on selections erupt in the performances of both players, who had yearned for the opportunity. And when it arrived, their actions screamed at us: “Today is my time and I will not be denied.”

The counter truth of Twickenham was that England delivered their worst defensive effort I have witnessed. To describe it as inept would be generous. The standard of English defence was so deplorable that almost all of Ireland’s line breaks were not created by excellent Irish attack but by sheer English defensive incompetence.

England’s defence made the Irish attack look better than it was.

Another truth is the brilliance of the Irish performance in London does not change the team’s age profile. A significant cohort of Ireland’s leading players are aged over 30 and approaching the end of their playing days. With the Rugby World Cup looming next year, Ireland’s age profile remains problematic.

Jack Crowley kicks a conversion in the game against England. Photograph: INPHO

While I endorse Jack Crowley’s selection – and he played a significant role in his team’s superior performance – his goal-kicking once again fell below acceptable international standards. Both Sam Prendergast’s and Crowley’s kicking percentages remain well below those of other leading nations such as France, New Zealand and South Africa.

At the height of Andy Farrell’s success with the national team, Ireland’s attacking and defensive systems were carbon copies of Leinster’s. That is in no way a criticism. It was intelligent and winning coaching. Since Jacques Nienaber’s arrival at Leinster, their defence has changed significantly.

The defensive system we witnessed at Twickenham was the version of Leinster defence when Stuart Lancaster was coaching in Dublin 4.

At Twickenham, Ireland’s defence was exceptionally cohesive and effective. The uncomfortable reality is it has taken all of the 2025-2026 season for the national team to get that defensive system functioning once again.

While it clicked into top gear in London, Ireland’s defence had failed in Chicago and at the Aviva last November. Against France in Paris, it was a train crash and replays tell us that the Italians were robbed of a try when the TMO wrongly ruled on a forward pass, so the Azzurri should have boarded the plane back to Rome with a draw.

How Ireland’s coaching staff organise their defensive structures in the future remains a serious problem for Farrell.

The other truth that will remain with Ireland and Leinster all season is that after contributing so many players to the Lions tour this season was always going to be arduous.

Here I have a confession to make. I really enjoyed James Ryan pushing the face of the talented Henry Pollock into the Twickenham dirt. I know that for someone in my position, that is wrong, but it was just so sinfully satisfying.

Pollock is unquestionably a player of enormous potential. However, his constant disrespectful actions towards his opponents, and at times their supporters, ensured that retribution under the heading “Son, learn your place” was one day going to be delivered by a silverback of our game.

Enter a fired-up Ryan.

As Ryan placed his hand and entire body weight on Pollock’s cheek, squeezing his face to resemble a 1980s Cabbage Patch Kids doll, I confess to you all that I was screaming: “Give it to him, James.” My plea is not for forgiveness, I know I am beyond redemption. I ask only for understanding, because you can take the boy out of Sydney, but you can’t take Sydney out of the boy. Thank you, James. You made my day.

The Irish players reminded us that we all possess the power to overcome the seemingly insurmountable.

To turn and chase after the problems life confronts us with, even though it may appear to be a lost cause. In the end, it may not be pretty or how others think it should be, but when you truly throw your body, heart and soul at a problem, no matter how dire the circumstance, sometimes you surprise yourself and discover that you have the inner strength to catch that problem and smash it into touch.

Lock, stock, ball and all of Marcus Smith. Just ask Stuart McCloskey.