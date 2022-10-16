Former Irish international Sean O’Brien hit by hamstring injury on Naas debut

Naas's Sean O'Brien is tackled by Darragh O'Callaghan and Tom Mulcair of Old Belvedere at Ollie Campbell Park on Saturday. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Energia All-Ireland Men’s League

Three late tries handed reigning Division 1A champions Clontarf an unlikely bonus point in their 28-3 win at Ballynahinch.

With a very strong wind behind them, hosts ‘Hinch led 3-0 thanks to a well-struck 38th-minute penalty from Greg Hutley. However, ‘Tarf’s superior scrum earned them a penalty try before their late blitz. Cormac Daly scored straight from a ruck, Cian O’Donoghue ran in an intercept try, and Conor Kearns had a run-in from halfway in the last minute.

Returning captain Alan Kennedy claimed a 77th-minute try, and Conor Hayes kicked 13 points, as Young Munster won 23-10 at UCD to make it back-to-back victories.

Despite two first-half tries from Munster Academy scrum half Ethan Coughlan, Shannon lost 36-21 to Cork Constitution. Con seized control after the break with unanswered scores from Greg Higgins, Louis Kahn and replacement Ian Leonard.

A Colm de Buitléar effort and a penalty try at the start of the second half put leaders Terenure College on course for a 38-25 bonus point success at Garryowen.

Emerging Ireland prop Thomas Clarkson made a try-scoring return during Dublin University’s impressive 27-17 comeback victory at Lansdowne.

In Division 1B, Sean O’Brien suffered a hamstring injury on his Naas debut as Johne Murphy’s men suffered a dramatic 25-22 defeat to Old Belvedere. The former Ireland international had a 25-minute cameo off the bench, helping Naas to lead 22-13. However, Kiwi centre Jayden Beckett and Joe White ran in late tries to give Belvo the spoils.

Leaders UCC are the only unbeaten team left in the second tier, coming from 10 points down to edge out St Mary’s College 25-20. Killian Coghlan scored the decisive try, with his centre partner Daniel Squires kicking 10 points.

Ulster Academy hooker James McCormick touched down during City of Armagh’s 24-21 victory over Old Wesley. His provincial colleagues Declan Moore and Aaron Sexton had a try apiece in Malone’s 27-24 derby triumph over Banbridge.

Connacht Academy duo Josh O’Connor and Will Reilly scored Buccaneers’ tries as they won 17-14 to hand Highfield a rare home defeat.

Results

DIVISION 1A: Shannon 21 Cork Constitution 36, Ballynahinch 3 Clontarf 28, Garryowen 25 Terenure College 38, Lansdowne 17 Dublin University 27, UCD 10 Young Munster 23; DIVISION 1B: City of Armagh 24 Old Wesley 21, Highfield 14 Buccaneers 17, Malone 27 Banbridge 24, Old Belvedere 25 Naas 22, UCC 25 St Mary’s College 20; DIVISION 2A: Nenagh Ormond 20 Cashel 36, Blackrock College 31 Old Crescent 19, Barnhall 18 Queen’s University 20, Navan 29 Dolphin 12, UL Bohemians 20 Ballymena 24; DIVISION 2B: Belfast Harlequins 38 Galwegians 22, Dungannon 28 Wanderers 17, Galway Corinthians 17 Greystones 45, Malahide 12 Enniscorthy 12, Sligo 13 Rainey Old Boys 14; DIVISION 2C: Bruff 7 Skerries 15, Clonmel 18 Tullamore 21, Instonians 26 Bangor 20, Midleton 28 Omagh Academicals 26, Sunday’s Well 27 Ballina 9

Railway Union's Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe scores a try at Park Avenue on Saturday despite the efforts of Claire McGowan and Kelly McCormill of Cooke. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Energia All-Ireland Women’s League

History was made in the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division as Wicklow beat Suttonians for the first time.

Second-half tries from teenage scrum half Róisín Stone and Linda Dempsey guided Jason Moreton’s young side to a famous 27-10 home win. They scored five tries in all, including a well-taken Sarah Gleeson effort from a Beth Roberts chip through.

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe wrote her name into the league’s record books with an incredible seven-try haul as Railway Union crushed Cooke 88-0.

The Ireland star’s tally included three of Railway’s last four tries. Her former international team-mate Lindsay Peat notched five and Aoife Doyle bagged a brace.

Old Belvedere remain top of the table; their fifth straight victory was a well-judged 24-0 dismissal of Galwegians at Ollie Campbell Park.

French newcomer Maelle Jouve and Orla Dixon made some big defensive plays for ‘Wegians, but Belvedere’s club captain Jenny Murphy crashed through on a weaving run for a 45th-minute try and a 10-0 lead.

Adding to Elise O’Byrne-White’s earlier effort, Belvo bagged their bonus point thanks to further scores from Fiona Tuite and Brittany Hogan, who dived over in the 74th minute following a close-in penalty.

Blackrock College made it four wins out of four with a 63-7 success against a below-par UL Bohemians. Beibhinn Parsons, adding to her five-try haul from last week, and Megan Burns ran in two tries each.

Results

Old Belvedere 24 Galwegians 0, Railway Union 88 Cooke 0, UL Bohemians 7 Blackrock College 63, Wicklow 27 Suttonians 10.