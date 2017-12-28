Leopardstown and Limerick to go ahead despite cold snap

Race meetings at Leopardstown and Limerick are set to go ahead today after both tracks passed precautionary inspections.

Leopardstown course clerk Lorcan Wyer had been concerned about frost and fog on the track but it was declared fit for racing this morning.

The featured race is the Grade One Leopardstown Christmas Chase where Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Sizing John is the star name.

In a statement the Turf Club said: “The ground is currently soft, yielding in places on the hurdle track and yielding, soft in places on the steeplechase course.”

A programme of races in Limerick is also set to go ahead as planned today.

A national weather warning for widespread severe frost is in place from 3pm on Thursday with icy conditions on roads expected.

Met Éireann said temperatures will remain close to freezing today with outbreaks of rain, sleet and snow through the day.

Up to 3cm of snow is forecast in places, with large accumulations possible on higher ground.