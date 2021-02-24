Gowran Park meeting postponed for a second time

Friday’s card to run next Tuesday with the Red Mills Hurdle moving to Fairyhouse on Saturday

Friday’s card at Gowran has been called off due to a waterlogged track. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Friday's card at Gowran has been called off due to a waterlogged track. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

 

Friday’s rescheduled Gowran Park meeting has been postponed for a second time due to the heavy rain over the last week.

A further 8mm hit the Co Kilkenny track since declarations this morning and the course remains unfit for racing.

The Red Mills Hurdle transfers to Saturday’s Fairyhouse card and the remainder of the Gowran Park card, including the Red Mills Chase, has been rescheduled for Tuesday, March 2nd, with fresh entries closing at 12pm on Thursday.

