Gowran Park meeting postponed for a second time

Friday’s rescheduled Gowran Park meeting has been postponed for a second time due to the heavy rain over the last week.

A further 8mm hit the Co Kilkenny track since declarations this morning and the course remains unfit for racing.

The Red Mills Hurdle transfers to Saturday’s Fairyhouse card and the remainder of the Gowran Park card, including the Red Mills Chase, has been rescheduled for Tuesday, March 2nd, with fresh entries closing at 12pm on Thursday.