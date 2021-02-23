Willie Mullins still has Punchestown hopes for Faugheen and Douvan

Trainer said neither of the horses will be going to Cheltenham

John Codd on Faugheen ahead of last year’s Cheltenham Festival. Photo: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

John Codd on Faugheen ahead of last year’s Cheltenham Festival. Photo: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

 

Willie Mullins will aim to have one possible last hurrah with Faugheen and Douvan at the Punchestown Festival.

Both have scaled the heights at Cheltenham in their careers, with Faugheen winning what is now the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle in 2014 and the Champion Hurdle the following season.

Douvan landed the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle in 2015 and the Arkle a year later, but has been blighted by injury since his defeat in the 2017 Champion Chase.

Faugheen has been the busier of the two in recent seasons, finishing third in the Ryanair in March, while Douvan was last seen winning the Clonmel Oil Chase in November 2019.

“They’re not going to Cheltenham, but I don’t have any good news or bad news,” said Mullins.

“They are both tipping away, and myself and Rich (Ricci, owner of both) haven’t got round to talking about them yet.

“We’ll look at Punchestown. If things happen for Punchestown then all well and good, but if they don’t we’ll have a big chat then.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.