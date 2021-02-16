Investigation continuing into betting trends on race at Dundalk last March

Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board give no time frame for conclusion to investigation

Dundalk Racecourse. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Examination of betting trends, including potential international betting, is part of an “ongoing” investigation into a controversial race run at Dundalk almost a year ago.

The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) said on Tuesday the long-running investigation is “progressing” but couldn’t predict when the issue is likely to be resolved.

The race included a pair of Denis Hogan-trained horses, Tony The Gent and Yuften, who finished first and second in a claimer on March 20th of last year.

On the day the stewards, after looking into the running and riding of Yuften, referred the matter to the IHRB for further investigation.

Yuften was widely expected to start a short-priced favourite for the race but was a market drifter out to 6-4. His stable companion, Tony The Gent, was backed into 10-11 favourite. Both horses were owned by James McAuley.

In the race Yuften was slowly away, didn’t get a clear run at one point and finished over two lengths behind Tony The Gent. Afterwards Yuften was found to be lame by an IHRB veterinary officer.

“The investigation is ongoing and it is progressing,” an IHRB spokesman said on Tuesday, although almost 11 months later he was unable to give a time frame on when the matter may be concluded.

The British Horseracing Authority, who signed a deal to provide supporting integrity services to the IHRB, part of which comprises monitoring of betting trends, is involved in the case which is understood to have an international betting element , including on Betfair.

That is the exchange that saw lay betting on the ‘nobbled’ Viking Hoard who was laid to lose by a so-called white label company used by someone in “a distant part of the world” in a race at Tramore in 2018.

On Wednesday Tony The Gent once again lines up in a Dundalk claimer, a race he won in 2020. Owner McAuley now trains the horse as well.

A tough opponent in Wednesday’s opening race might be the Ado McGuinness-trained Raphael.

McGuinness could have another good day on the all-weather as his stable stalwart Pillar, having his 102nd career start, has an ideal stall one draw in a sprint handicap that could set him up for a fourth course victory.

Another McGuinness runner Star Harbour, carrying the controversial colours of Phoenix Thoroughbred Ltd, can recoup a little of his €400,000 purchase price in the finale.

