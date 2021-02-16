Thursday’s Clonmel card subject to race day inspection

Thursday’s meeting at Clonmel will be subject to a 7.30am precautionary inspection on race day.

While the venue is currently raceable, the prospect of heavy rain before the meeting has seen officials call a morning check.

An Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board statement said: “The ground at Clonmel is currently heavy and fit for racing following 3mm of rain overnight. The forecast is for further heavy rain with the possibility of 15mm of rain on Wednesday night.”

Tuesday’s fixture at Carlisle goes ahead as planned following a morning inspection.