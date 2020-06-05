Ghaiyyath blazes a trail to take Coronation Cup at Newmarket

Ghaiyyath made every yard of the running to claim Group One gold in the Coronation Cup at Newmarket.

The five-year-old was sent off the 11-10 favourite and William Buick was quick to employ front-running tactics on Charlie Appleby’s charge.

Buick allowed his mount to stride on and he soon built up a healthy advantage, with only Frankie Dettori on star stayer Stradivarius deciding heading out in pursuit.

However, he could not get back on terms and still had about four lengths to make up with a couple of furlongs to run, as Aidan O’Brien’s Derby hero Anthony Van Dyck started to make later progress.

But Ghaiyyath was not for stopping and while Anthony Van Dyck made up ground in the final furlong, the Godolphin runner was two and a half lengths too good, with Stradivarius running a fine race in third.