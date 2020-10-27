Delta Work aiming to extend O’Leary’s success in Down Royal festival feature

Elliott-trained star just one of five Gigginstown entries for first Grade One of the season

Updated: about an hour ago

Trainer Gordon Elliott (left) with jockey Jack Kennedy after Delta Work’s victory in the the Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown last February. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Trainer Gordon Elliott (left) with jockey Jack Kennedy after Delta Work’s victory in the the Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown last February. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

 

Delta Work is favourite to win the first Grade One of the National Hunt season and continue Michael O’Leary’s astonishing run of success in Saturday’s Ladbrokes Champion Chase.

The Ryanair boss’s Gigginstown Stud team have won the €125,000 feature for seven years running and could tackle the Down Royal festival feature in strength once again. Five of the 11 entries left in the race after Tuesday’s forfeit stage carry Gigginstown’s famous maroon colours, although Delta Work appears to be the clear number one.

The Gordon Elliott-trained star flopped in the contest a year ago but went on to win both the Savills Chase and the Irish Gold Cup last season.

He has been installed a general 7-4 favourite ahead of his new stable companion Presenting Percy. He is due to make a first start for Elliott after being moved from previous trainer Pat Kelly.

Henry de Bromhead’s Chris’s Dream is also prominent in ante-post betting.

Just over a year after O’Leary announced his plan to phase down his involvement in racing, Gigginstown’s influence is still stamped all over Saturday’s action.

Star attraction

Samcro is likely to prove a star attraction in the Grade Two Lough Construction Chase, but also among the seven potential contenders are two other top-flight winners, Notebook and Battleoverdoyen.

Jack Kennedy is set to be reunited with both Samcro and Delta Work after recovering from a fractured collarbone suffered just over a fortnight ago in time to ride at Clonmel on Thursday.

Kennedy is booked for two rides at Clonmel and has a number of exciting rides to look forward to for Gordon Elliott when Down Royal begins on Friday.

The 22-year-old rider fractured his left collarbone in a fall at Limerick earlier this month, the latest in a series of injuries for the Kerry man.

He was out of action between February and September due to a broken leg suffered in the race after guiding Delta Work to Irish Gold Cup glory at the Dublin Racing Festival.

It meant Kennedy missed out on Samcro’s dramatic Cheltenham festival success in the Marsh Chase in March.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.