Racing continues at Level 5 while bookies have to close

The government has given Irish racing a green light to continue during the Level 5 restrictions it has imposed for the next six weeks due to coronavirus.

Despite uncertainty about the position of elite sports, including racing, on the run up to Monday night’s announcement that the country has been raised to the highest level of restrictions, racing can continue behind closed doors.

A government statement outlined: “In line with current NPHET advice in respect of Level 5, professional, elite sports and intercounty games , horse racing and greyhound racing can continue behind closed doors.”

That is in line with a letter sent to government by the chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan earlier this month rather than last month’s Living with Covid-19 plan.

There wasn’t good news for bookmaker shops, however, with the sector categorised as non-essential retail operations and they will have to close.