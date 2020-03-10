Cheltenham 2020: Tony Keenan’s Day Two tips

Envoi Allen can justify the hype in first race of the day

Tony Keenan

1.30 - Envoi Allen

The great bay hope of the Irish jumps scene for 18 months now, Envoi Allen merits the hype that attends him and goes into the Ballymore with stronger claims than his stablemate Samcro in 2018. He beat a host of good horses in his bumper season despite not looking totally suited to the discipline and has carried that form through to novice hurdles. His reputation has scared off some of the opposition and he should be able to maintain an unbeaten record.

2.50 - Alfa Mix (each-way)

You have to go back to 1999 to find the last JP McManus-owned winner of the Coral Cup but he has a strong team this year with the recently-acquired Alfa Mix the pick just ahead of Dame De Compagnie. The selection is one of very few Irish hurdlers that have not been raised in the weights by the UK handicapper and while only a novice has picked up competitive handicap experience on his last two runs, the most recent looking strong form.

3.30 - Chacun Pour Soi

Though lacking course experience, Chacun Pour Soi has a lot to recommend him in the Champion Chase; he comprehensively defeated main market rival Defi De Seuil at Punchestown last year, has posted some excellent times and gets rave reviews from those associated with the yard. He deserves to be clear favourite.

