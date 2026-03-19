Below-strength Ulster to make use of versatility in URC clash with Connacht

Ulster's Jacob Stockdale has only played outside centre once before for the province. Photograph: Dan Clohessy/Inpho

Un i ted Rugby Ch a m p i ons hi p: Ulster v Connacht , Aff i dea Stad i u m , Fr i day, 7.45 (L i ve on Pre mi er Sports)

Ulster head coach Richie Murphy would be forgiven for feeling a pang of trepidation going into this URC game based on the misfortune endured in the past seven days.

James Hume, Cormac Izuchukwu and Dave Shanahan all sustained concussions in last weekend’s victory in Edinburgh. Secondrow Harry Sheridan received a three-match suspension for a red card offence in the same game.

Charlie Irvine, who was exceptional in the Scottish capital, has soft tissue damage, Rob Baloucoune is to undergo elbow surgery after sustaining an injury on Ireland duty and will be out for three months, while centre Jude Postlethwaite will have an operation on a broken hand.

Murphy has had to be resourceful. In that regard, the most interesting selection is that of Jacob Stockdale at outside centre, a position he played at school and in a few games for the Ireland Under-20 side. In 145 matches for Ulster, the 29-year-old has started in the 13 jersey on just one occasion. That was in 2017 against Zebre, a match in which he scored a try.

There’s no doubt he possesses the requisite skill sets in attack. He is quick and strong with excellent footwork and can cause Connacht no end of problems if provided with a decent platform.

His tussle with the promising Cathal Forde will be an interesting duel. The spectators have been denied a tussle between international teammates Stuart McCloskey and Bundee Aki. McCloskey is rested following his Six Nations heroics with Ireland.

Connacht's Cathal Forde with Jake Ball of Scarlets during last Friday's URC match at Dexcom Stadium. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

Despite the aforementioned setbacks, Ulster could not be described as impoverished in personnel terms. Captain Iain Henderson, who spent time in the Ireland camp last week, will start, as will Nathan Doak, who made his Test debut against Wales. Fellow internationals Tom Stewart and Tom O’Toole have also returned from a successful Six Nations with the national squad.

Former Irish 20s Grand Slam winner Ben Carson is named at inside centre, while academy prospect Joe Hopes partners Henderson in the secondrow. Second year academy prospect Jonny Scott is set to make his senior debut from the bench.

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Connacht head coach Stuart Lancaster knows all about injury constraints as his squad have been struck down appreciably in that capacity at various stages this season. Ostensibly an outhalf, Seán Naughton’s footballing ability has enabled him to make light of adapting to fullback to telling effect.

Shane Jennings has been a standout for the team in recent times while Finn Treacy is a sharp attacking presence. Jack Carty and Colm Reilly are charged with facilitating that attacking endeavour. Dave Heffernan returns from injury and is flanked by 21-year-old Irish squad member Billy Bohan, as well as a player of redoubtable Test experience, Finlay Bealham.

Darragh Murray, fresh from his try-scoring exploits against Scotland, partners Joe Joyce in the centre, while the doc, Josh Murphy, is part of a hard-hitting and carrying backrow alongside Cian Prendergast and Sean Jansen. There mightn’t be too many sidesteps in the collisions, especially with Dave McCann and Juarno Augustus in opposition.

Connacht's Darragh Murray scores a try for Ireland in last Saturday's Six Nations match against Scotland at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

Academy hooker Matthew Victory is on a bench that includes last weekend’s man of the match, Paul Boyle. Lancaster said: “We’ve been building some nice momentum this past month or two but tomorrow will be the biggest challenge yet in this block. Ulster have been very strong this season and their home form is also impressive, but we are excited about the game and what lies ahead.

“It’s great to welcome the five players back from international duty, while Heff’s (Dave Heffernan) return is also welcome because he was in great form before his injury. These interpros are always intense and physical, so I’m expecting more of the same from both sides.”

Interpros are integral to the national benchmarking process. Andy Farrell will be a keen onlooker. That’s quite apart from the more localised nature of a contest with URC points at stake. Ulster lead the visitors by 11 points in the table and will be determined not to lose any ground in the race for a top-two position and all that accompanies that status in the playoffs.

The home side will deservedly start as favourites. Last year Mark Sexton would have been plotting Ulster’s downfall, this time he will be trying to unpick the Connacht defence. The hope is that both teams play close to their potential, individually and collectively. That would make for some spectacle.

Ulster: M Lowry; W Kok, J Stockdale, B Carson, Z Ward; J Murphy, N Doak; A Bell, T Stewart, S Wilson; I Henderson (capt), J Hopes; D McCann, M Rea, J Augustus. Replacements: R Herring, S Crean, T O’Toole, M Dalton, B Ward, C McKee, J Scott, E McIlroy.

Connacht: S Naughton; S Jennings, C Forde, B Aki, F Treacy; J Carty, C Reilly; B Bohan, D Heffernan, F Bealham; J Joyce, D Murray; J Murphy, C Prendergast (capt), S Jansen. Replacements: M Victory, P Dooley, S Illo, N Murray, P Boyle, B Murphy, J Ioane, J Devine.

Referee: M Adamson (Scotland).