Stewards find no evidence of racist abuse by Nico de Boinville towards Declan Queally at Cheltenham

Jockey Nico de Boinville after riding Old Park Star to victory in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham last week. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/PA

Nico de Boinville has been cleared of making racist comments towards Irish amateur jockey Declan Queally following an investigation into an incident at the start at the Cheltenham Festival last week.

Tempers flared ahead of the Turners Novices’ Hurdle on day two of the meeting – one of many races blighted by false starts – as both De Boinville aboard Act Of Innocence and Queally on I’ll Sort That jostled for a similar inside position.

In an interview with ITV Racing in the aftermath of the race, Queally alleged he had been abused by De Boinville, later making a formal complaint of racist abuse to the stewards. An inquiry into the matter was adjourned on the day to allow further evidence to be gathered.

De Boinville – who denied the allegations against him – and Queally appeared on television the following day for a handshake orchestrated by former jockey Davy Russell, with both stating their keenness to bury the hatchet and put the incident behind them.

However, the formal process had to be finalised, with the stewards viewing available video footage together with audio of the start, as well as speaking to the starter, two jockeys who were positioned near De Boinville and Queally, and an independent contractor who was working close to the starter’s rostrum.

Having reviewed the evidence, Queally’s claim of racist abuse was not upheld, but De Boinville was reminded of his “obligations and the expectations to ensure he behaves in a professional manner”.

The stewards’ report read: “Having reviewed and considered all the evidence it was clear that the riders were frustrated with the delay in starting the race on the second attempt, as a number of riders were reluctant to take a turn and get behind the marker poles.

“It is understood, and accepted, that strong language was used by De Boinville at the start and directed towards Mr Queally. It was also stated that a number of riders were also verbally expressing their frustration at the start away from the incident being enquired into.

“There was no audio evidence or verbal evidence given from any party during the course of the enquiry to corroborate that any language used was of a racist nature.

“Whilst the stewards understand that in a highly competitive environment emotions do sometimes run high, there is an expectation and an obligation on participants in terms of their behaviour under the Rules of Racing and the Code of Conduct.

“Having regard to all the above, the stewards, whilst acknowledging a verbal altercation between De Boinville and Mr Queally took place, found that there is no evidence to support the allegation made by Mr Queally of racist comments, therefore the complaint is not upheld.

“The stewards have however reminded De Boinville of his obligations and the expectations to ensure he behaves in a professional manner, and this includes when pressure is heightened at the start of high-profile fixtures.”