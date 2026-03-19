Trump says he told Israel to not repeat strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure

Shrapnel from an Iranian rocket interception landed on Israel’s main oil refinery complex in Haifa bay on Thursday night. Photograph: Odd Andersen/AFP/Getty

US president Donald Trump said on Thursday he had told Israel not to repeat its attacks on Iranian natural gas infrastructure as tit-for-tat strikes on energy ​plants sent energy prices spiralling, sharply escalating the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Trump’s comment came as energy prices jumped after Iran responded to an Israeli attack on a major gas ‌field by hitting Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City, which processes around a fifth of the world’s liquefied natural gas, causing damage that will take years to repair.

Shrapnel from an Iranian rocket interception landed on Israel’s main oil refinery complex in Haifa bay on Thursday night in what Tehran said was an attack to avenge Israel’s strike on a major Iranian gasfield the previous day.

Twenty fire engines rushed to the scene and but Israeli authorities said only minor damage was caused.

Iranian drones also hit two Kuwaiti oil refineries and gas and oil facilities in the United Arab Emirates, while Saudi Arabia reported that a drone crashed into the Samref refinery in the Red Sea port of Yanbu.

Amid conflicting reports surrounding Wednesday’s strike on Iran’s South Pars gasfield by Israel, Trump claimed that he did not know in advance about the attack.

However, both Israeli and US sources insisted that the attack was co-ordinated with the US.

He also denied reports that Washington was planning a ground operation, possibly on Kharg island and the adjacent Iran coastline. “I’m not putting troops anywhere,” Trump said.

Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference in Jerusalem on March 19th. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Pool/AFP via Getty

Netanyahu said in a televised statement on Thursday night that after 20 days of war Iran has no ability to enrich uranium and has no ability to produce ballistic missiles.

“We are winning ​and Iran is being decimated.”

“What we’re destroying now are the ​factories that produce the components to make these missiles and to make the nuclear weapons ⁠that they’re trying to produce,” Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu did not ‌provide ‌evidence ​for his claim that Iran no longer had the capacity to enrich uranium.

While the war so far ‌has been conducted ⁠via air attacks, Netanyahu said there has to be a ground component as well and “there are many possibilities for ‌this ground component.” He did not elaborate.

Netanyahu also denied he dragged the US into the conflict.

“Does anyone really think that someone ​can tell president Trump what to do?” he said.

US defence secretary Pete Hegseth said Thursday’s strikes in Iran were set to be “the largest strike package yet.”

At a Pentagon news conference he said the Iran war was “laser-focused, decisive” and that the US objectives “remain exactly what they were from day one. Unchanged, on target and on plan”.

He listed the objectives: “Destroy missiles, launchers and Iran’s defence industrial base so they cannot rebuild. Destroy their navy, and [ensure] Iran never gets a nuclear weapon.”

[ Attacks on Middle East gas and oil production deepen fears of ‘lasting’ energy crisisOpens in new window ]

For the first time in the war, Israel destroyed several vessels of the Iranian navy in the Caspian Sea, along with naval infrastructure.

There were five more fatalities in Israel as projectiles fired from Iran and Hizbullah in Lebanon sent people to bomb shelters as sirens wailed every few hours.

Four Palestinian women from the same family died when an Iranian cluster missile hit a bridal salon in a village near the West Bank city of Hebron. The women had been preparing food for a traditional Ramadan night-time meal when the projectile hit.

The fifth person killed was an agricultural worker from Thailand who was working in central Israel.

Tulsi ‌Gabbard, the director of US national intelligence told the House intelligence committee on Thursday that the US and Israeli objectives during the military campaign in ‌Iran were not the same.

“The Israeli government ‌has been ⁠focused on disabling ‌the Iranian leadership. The president has stated that his objectives ⁠are to destroy Iran’s ballistic missiles launching capability, their ballistic missile production capability, ‌and their navy,” she stated.

She confirmed that Iran’s supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei was severely injured in an Israeli strike, adding that his current status remains “unclear”.

Israeli strikes continued across Lebanon on Thursday with Hizbullah firing rockets and launching attack drones into Israel. More than 1,000 people have been killed in the fighting in Lebanon and more than one million residents have fled their homes. – Additional reporting: Reuters