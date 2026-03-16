You don’t have to be Albert Einstein to reckon he’s O’Brien’s top hope for Classic success

Aidan O’Brien’s perspective on the 2026 Classics is that everything is relative to his equine Albert Einstein. There are years when the annual Ballydoyle media morning has a clutch of star names to focus on. But there was no doubt on Monday about which of the blue-blooded contenders for the upcoming Classics was centre stage.

That’s despite no shortage of strength in depth at the world’s most famous training establishment.

Two other colts being trained towards May’s 2,000 Guineas in Newmarket, Gstaad and Puerto Rico, are proven Group One winners already. The latter won twice at the top level in France last autumn. In any other establishment, he would be an automatic cock of the walk for potential Classic glory.

There’s a clutch of Derby contenders topped by the strapping colt Pierre Bonnard. He also won a Group One in France in the autumn. Hawk Mountain landed the Futurity in Doncaster. Precise and Diamond Necklace top every betting list for the fillies’ Classics. But speed shown on the gallops invariably curves his trainer’s attention back towards Albert Einstein.

When the latest Ballydoyle paragon first started working last spring, he was so precociously far in advance of everything else that O’Brien briefly feared he’d got a squad of duds on his hands. Two wins last May indicated exceptional natural ability. Then, a fracture finished his juvenile campaign prematurely.

The speed is still there, but now O’Brien must coax the colt into stretching it out to a mile for the Guineas. After that, everything else can slot in. But it means teaching Albert Einstein that he must slow down to speed up when it counts.

“Everything is going to depend on what Albert does. He’s unbelievably quick. We won’t know if he’s going to get the mile until we do it. The stride people, the heart people, the pedigree people, everyone says that he will get a mile, but he’s a very quick thinker.

“He’s rapid to do anything, he’s quick to leave the stalls and very quick into his stride. We’re not going to know and we’re not going to search to find out because we don’t want to wake him up too much. We’re going to train him asleep and see what’s going to happen.

“It’s whether he can get down and relax. We’re training him without looking at him; he’ll go to the Guineas without having come off the bridle.

Ronan Whelan rides Hawk Mountain to win the William Hill Futurity Trophy Stakes at Doncaster Racecourse last October. Photograph: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

“He’s the horse everyone is dreaming about because we don’t know what’s going to happen. He’s [even] in the Derby because with a horse like him how can you not put him in? But I’d be happy if he stays a mile,” said the man who has rewritten racing’s record books but still finds himself with an unfamiliar scenario in the son of the late Wootton Bassett.

O’Brien is 56 and starting his 30th year at the helm of Ballydoyle. He and his wife Annemarie are grandparents now, their oldest son Joseph becoming a father earlier this year. But the annual countdown to the Classics – as incongruous as it feels just days after Cheltenham – still gets the competitive juices flowing.

He watched Cheltenham and has an opinion on the controversial starts there – “start on a straight, not a bend and allow the starter [to] let them off from 100 yards”. He has entries for the Dubai World Cup card in Meydan on Saturday week, but is understandably wary about the logistics of racing in a war zone. Best of all, there’s still the annual puzzle of assessing how promising two-year-old talent emerges from a dark, cold winter.

Lambourn was his 11th Derby winner last year. The colt graduated from winning a Listed race at the French provincial track, Craon, to victory at Epsom. If that contributed further to a sense of the blue riband’s fading significance in elite bloodstock terms, O’Brien put up a notably bold defence of the old race’s relevance.

“The Derby is still the race; it’s what the whole breed is based on. You can kid yourself about other races and some of them are great for the older horses but anyone that breeds a horse, that is where they are aimed.

“Some of them don’t do an awful lot after it because it is such a tough race. It’s the ultimate test, mental, physical, they have to be quick, they have to stay. It’s a brutal race, but that is the way it has to be, unforgiving,” he said.

Pierre Bonnard tops the list of contenders for Epsom. Ryan Moore’s leg injury last season meant he had got to know the colt for the first time only the previous morning before riding at the first meeting of the new turf season at the Curragh on Sunday. All the Classic contenders are going to be at Irish racing’s HQ later this month for racecourse gallops.

Albert Einstein was chosen to pose for photographs with his trainer, always an indicator of O’Brien’s estimation, although not a flawless theory. Twain was the one chosen to pose a year ago. An unbeaten Group One-winning son of Wootton Bassett, he wound up not even running last year. He’s back again with the Lockinge at Newbury, an early target.

Proof perhaps that the perfect racing thesis has yet to be calculated.