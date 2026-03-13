Ireland edges festival tally 15-13 but Cheltenham rivalry rejuvenated

Air Of Entitlement and jockey Patrick M O'Brien after winning the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle on day four of the 2026 Cheltenham Festival. Photograph: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

The Cheltenham Festival’s Anglo-Irish rivalry is rejuvenated after the balance of power came down to the final race on Friday, with the raiders ultimately edging the battle by 15 winners to 13.

Moral victories don’t pay out here but pre-festival confidence that the outcome would be a lot closer than Prestbury Cup odds of 1/6 about Ireland was justified in spades.

In the end, a Henry de Bromhead team distraught at the earlier loss of their veteran star Envoi Allen after the Gold Cup had a bittersweet victory with last year’s festival winner Air Of Entitlement, and that decided it.

Otherwise, Irish success on the final day was confined to Willie Mullins and a superb hat-trick highlighted by Gaelic Warrior’s Gold Cup success.

It brought Mullins’s tally for the week to eight winners and a 12th leading trainer award at the festival. Paul Townend was top rider with four winners.

Friday’s Gold Cup crowd of just over 67,000 brought the total attendance for the four days to 226,223. That was up 8,130 on last year’s festival tally, which had prompted significant moves by the Jockey Club to address a dramatic slice in attendance statistics since 2022’s record of more than 280,000.

A year after springing a 100/1 JCB Triumph Hurdle shock with Poniros, Mullins opened the day with Apolon De Charnie winning at a bookie’s benefit 50/1.

Patrick Mullins did the steering on the ex-French horse who, like Poniros, was having his first start for the champion trainer in the juvenile championship.

Runner-up to Proactif in a race in France on his jumping debut, Apolon De Charnie came through to beat Maestro Conti and Minella Study. Proactif started a 7/2 favourite for the Mullins team but could manage only ninth.

Patrick Mullins on Apolon De Charnie at Cheltenham. Photograph: Tom Maher/Tom Maher

It was a fifth success in a row in the race for Mullins, who equalled Nicky Henderson’s record Triumph tally of seven.

“Only 50/1 this year and not 100/1 – I’m so disappointed!” said the beaming trainer, who ran nine in the race.

“I could see three or four of mine all in with chances and was trying to watch them all, but I’d be watching for Patrick one way or another – whether he had a chance or not – and every time I looked at him I was very happy.

He came through to win the race at the last, then the other horse [Minella Study] kept going and I thought we were beat, but I loved the horse’s attitude. When he heard the Cheltenham roar, he put down his head and was very brave,” he said.

His son, enjoying his 10th festival success and a first at Grade One level over obstacles, gave a glimpse of stresses involved in preparing for the biggest week of the year, even for the most successful figure in racing history. A dip in stable form before Christmas, and even during the festive period, evidently produced sceptics.

“I’m very proud of my father. I’ve never seen him doubt himself as much as he has this winter,” the most successful amateur rider ever said. “He keeps getting a lot of advice from people saying he’s doing this wrong or that wrong, but he sticks to his guns, and he gets it right most of the time.”

Mullins got a two-day ban for careless riding afterwards. Maestro Conti’s rider, Harry Skelton, got three days for carless riding when drifting across the fourth, Selma De Vary,

Dinoblue justified 11/8 favouritism in some style when recording back-to-backs victories in the Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase.

Dinoblue ridden by Mark Walsh wins the Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase on day four of the Cheltenham Festival. Photograph: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

Spectacular jumping meant she took jockey Mark Walsh to the front four fences out, but Dinoblue has become a metronomically consistent talent and had more than enough in hand to hold Only By Night up the hill.

“Her jumping was extraordinary, and if you had a horse which jumped like that every day of the week, it would make this game very easy,” Mullins said. It was a 16th festival winner for Walsh, who commented: “She loves fast ground and that ground today is ideal for her – good fast ground.”

Backers of the Mullins-trained 9/4 favourite Doctor Steinberg were always fighting a losing battle in the Albert Bartlett Novice Hurdle, as he ran much too keenly from the start. He got away with that in last month’s Dublin Racing Festival but not here and was ultimately pulled up behind the 20/1 winner, Johnny’s Jury under Cork-born rider Gavin Sheehan.

Forty years after his Gold Cup victory on the legendary Dawn Run, Jonjo O’Neill combined with one son, AJ, to land the William Hill County Hurdle with Wilful, ridden by another son, Jonjo jnr. It was the partnership’s second winner of the week, after Johnnywho in the Ultima.

“AJ keeps telling me every evening that he’s improved them all, I’m beginning to believe him now!” said the Irishman, who had saddled 27 festival winners before this week.