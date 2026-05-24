Wayne Lordan makes most of another ‘spare’ to land first Irish classic victory on Precise

Fortune once more favoured jockey Wayne Lordan at the Curragh on Sunday as he landed a first Irish classic aboard Precise in the Tattersalls 1,000 Guineas.

The man who holds the best ‘No. 2’ job in racing as Ryan Moore’s Ballydoyle understudy again made the most of a ‘discard’ to score another classic victory.

Moore chose Precise in the Newmarket Guineas earlier this month only to finish seventh behind Lordan on True Love. Moore switched mounts here only to get it wrong again.

True Love started a 4/6 favourite to double up, but her stamina squeezed up in the closing stages as Precise swept past. Two-and-a-half lengths separated Aidan O’Brien’s stars at the line with Godolphin’s Abashiri in third.

It completed an Irish Guineas double for O’Brien on the back of Gstaad’s 2,000 Guineas success on Saturday. There was also the feat of having won all three of Europe’s major 1,000 Guineas races with three different fillies this month. Diamond Necklace scored in the French version.

It even proved a notable weekend for the Coolmore stallion Starspangledbanner, who supplied both classic winners.

For Lordan it was a memorable feat to finally break his Curragh classic duck. True Love’s victory in Newmarket was a third success in the English 1,000 Guineas for the popular 44-year-old jockey who memorably stepped in for Lambourn’s Epsom Derby victory last season.

For years Seamus Heffernan carved out a notable career as O’Brien’s reliable backup rider and Lordan has stepped seamlessly into the role in recent seasons having recovered from serious injuries sustained in a fall in the 2023 Irish Derby.

“I’m just in a lucky position in these races and it worked in my favour today,” he said before offering some consolation to Moore. “The way the filly won the English Guineas, it was hard to stray away from that.”

Having landed the first two races, and brought off a four-timer on Saturday, Moore’s day had deteriorated before the classic when the world’s top-rated race mare Minnie Hauk could finish only fifth to Almaqam in the Tattersalls Gold Cup.

Now he faces a different classic choice in Friday week’s Epsom Oaks between Precise and Amelia Earhart, with Lordan waiting in the wings to pick up another top-notch ‘spare’.

“It is very difficult on Ryan, and we discussed riding arrangements. It was very hard for him not to ride True Love. He didn’t ride her in Newmarket because we weren’t sure she would get a mile, but she did.

“Precise was only beaten by five lengths at Newmarket, which isn’t that much for this type of filly, but she is a serious one, and is as good as we’ve had. It looks like she will have no problem going further,” said O’Brien.

Precise and Wayne Lordan on the way to winning the Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh on Sunday. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

It was no classic, but the Group One Tattersalls Gold Cup represented a landmark top-flight success for jockey Kieran Shoemark, who led home a cross-channel clean sweep aboard Almaqam.

Overcoming past addiction issues is a stark context to Shoemark’s career travails over the last year.

However, the 30-year-old Englishman hadn’t scored at Group One success since Friendly Soul in the 2024 Prix de l’Opera, and went through the wringer last year when losing his job with the Gosden team on the back of a controversial 2000 Guineas defeat on Field Of Gold.

To add more salt to the wound, a week later he last a French 1,000 Guineas in the stewards’ room.

Reward for his resilience came in style on board Ed Walker’s stalwart who was winning a first Group One and proved two lengths too good for Bay City Roller. In third was the winner’s half-brother, Saddadd.

Minnie Hauk proved a bitter disappointment, fading to fifth and putting doubt to any chance of a rematch with her Arc conqueror Daryz at Royal Ascot.

None of that mattered to Walker, who was winning a first ever race in Ireland. His faith that a relatively lightly-raced horse capable of beating Ombudsman last year had a Group One in his locker was vindicated. So was his loyalty to Shoemark.

“Kieran was absolutely brilliant on him and has really got to know him. He is a horse who needs waking up and engaging, as he is so laid-back. I thought he gave him a peach of a ride,” said Walker.

Billy Lee landed the Group Two Lanwades Stud Stakes for a fourth time in five years aboard Paddy Twomey’s City Of Memphis. Twomey plans to skip Royal Ascot but has Group One targets in France and the US later this year.

The TG4 cameras will be at Ballinrobe on Monday evening for the Mayo track’s big date of the year, featuring the €100,000 McHale Mayo National. It was won a year ago by the subsequent Grade One and Galway Plate winner Western Fold.

JP McManus’s new No. 1 rider Harry Cobden continues his odyssey around Ireland’s less high-profile tracks with three rides in the green and gold silks, including Invictus Machin in the big race. His predecessor, Mark Walsh, is on another of McManus’s three runners, the veteran Fakir D’ooudairies.

Bottom weight Baltic Bird is a course winner over hurdles and warmed up for this at Wexford earlier this month. He will relish quick going but so will Conyers Hill who has Alan O’Sullivan’s valuable 7lbs claim on his side.