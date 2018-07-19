Team Sky’s Geraint Thomas extends Tour de France lead

Geraint Thomas climbed to victory to win his second stage in a row and extend his lead in the Tour de France. Tom Dumoulin and Romain Bardet finished second and third, with Chris Froome fourth.

In a dramatic final climb on Alpe d’Huez, in which spectators crowded the road knocking Vincenzo Nibali from his bike to dent his Tour chances, Thomas, Froome, Dumoulin, Bardet and Mikel Landa traded attacks in the final 5km after overhauling Steven Kruijswijk who had built up an early lead after a breakaway.

At one point, a fan reached out and appeared to shove Froome as he climbed, though the Team Sky rider was not impeded.

Despite attacking Froome at the end, Thomas said he was “still riding for Froomey” immediately after the race, but he has now opened a lead of 1min 39sec over the Team Sky leader, with Dumoulin 1min 50sec back and Nibali 2min 37sec behind.

“I’m speechless, no chance in hell I thought I was going to win today,” said Thomas immediately after the race. “Bad luck for Nibali, I rode over his back wheel and nearly went down myself. I said yesterday that this race was made for me but after today I can be happy.”

Thomas repeated his claim that he was backing Froome, saying for a second time: “I’m still riding for Froomey, he’s the man. He’s probably the best ever.” But asked if he wanted to stay in yellow, he said: “Maybe for the next few days. This race is so hard, you never know how the body will react.”

Ireland’s Dan Martin was dropped with 9km to go and is now five minutes and 11 seconds off the yellow jersey.

