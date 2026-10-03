Increasing number of foreign-born recruits joining Defence Forces

Members of the Defence Forces celebrate after a commissioning ceremony at the Defence Forces Training Centre in The Curragh, Co Kildare. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

The Defence Forces are increasingly recruiting foreign-born troops as the military aims towards a strength of 11,500 by 2028.

Between 13 and 18 per cent of new recruits since 2022 were born outside the State, according to data obtained by The Irish Times.

Prospective soldiers do not have to be Irish citizens, but candidates seeking to join the Defence Forces must have the right to live and work in Ireland on a long-term basis. In practice, this means the organisation is open to EU citizens, people with refugee status and those who have held Stamp 4 Visas for the previous five years.

Between 2022 and the first half of this year, 2,762 recruits joined the military. Of these, 362 (13 per cent) are confirmed as non-Irish-born. However, this figure may be higher.

According to the data, provided following a Freedom of Information request, country of birth is not recorded for a significant minority of new personnel.

If these recruits are included, just over 18 per cent of new soldiers, sailors and aircrew since 2024 were born outside Ireland, a figure broadly in line with the general population. Most are from the EU, but in recent years there has been an increase in recruits from outside the bloc.

The Commission on the Defence Forces in 2022 recommended increasing diversity within the organisation. A Defence Forces Inclusion Office has since been established, and officers have met representatives of minority groups to discuss removing barriers to enlistment.

However, contrary to online rumours, recruitment does not occur in direct provision centres as asylum seekers are not eligible for military service, the Defence Forces said.

The growing number of foreign-born troops is mostly seen as a positive by military management. A spokesman pointed out that demographics in Ireland are changing generally and the organisation is reflecting this.

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“Inclusion is essential in any organisation in adapting to changing environments; it enhances innovation and serves as a force multiplier, driving greater effectiveness.”

However, the increase in foreign-born troops has presented some operational difficulties, sources say.

Some members do not have an Irish passport, meaning they sometimes cannot obtain travel documents required for overseas service. This means they are unable to serve on certain peacekeeping missions. The issue has been repeatedly raised by the bodies representing Defence Forces personnel.

There have also been calls for citizenship fees to be reduced or waived for Defence Forces personnel. The Government is currently considering a recommendation from the Commission on Defence to fast-track citizenship for serving personnel. Currently, immigrants must wait nine years before applying.

The proposals under consideration are similar to the system in operation in the US, which allows military members with one year’s service to apply for citizenship.

Private Bilal Al Cheikh.

One recent recruit is Private Al Cheikh, who wore his Army uniform to his citizenship ceremony last month in Co Kerry.

“I came to Ireland from Syria in 2019, and today, as a member of the Defence Forces and an Irish citizen, I feel very proud of how far I have come. It is a moment I will always remember”.