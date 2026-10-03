Heimir Hallgrímsson’s press conference ended after ‘verbal attack’ from Israeli reporters

The FAI press officer ended Heimir Hallgrímsson’s prematch press conference early ahead of the Uefa Nations League meeting between the Republic of Ireland and Israel on Saturday morning, after what the Ireland manager later described as a “verbal attack” from Israeli reporters.

When Hallgrímsson was asked to comment on a “ideology that is based on murder” the question was interrupted by the FAI press officer who said: “We are only concentrated on football questions today. Heimir respected that question last [Saturday in Hungary].”

When a second Israeli reporter then alleged that the Ireland players had abused their Israeli counterparts during the match last Sunday the Ireland press officer interjected again, saying: “That is completely untrue. You just broadcast a lie.”

Words were then exchanged between FAI staff and the travelling Israeli media before the press conference was brought to a close. Hallgrímsson was followed into the corridor by an Israeli television reporter who demanded further access to him, outside of the Uefa mandated prematch access. He was blocked by the association’s security.

Hallgrímsson subsequently spoke to the Irish written press in the changing room before training.

It was earlier revealed in the press conference that Ireland captain Dara O’Shea has yet travel to Serbia as his wife went into labour back in England. O’Shea could join the squad before tomorrow’s 7.45pm kick-off at the TSC Arena.

Conor Coventry, Hallgrímsson also revealed, is leading a pregame prayer huddle in the Ireland changing room since the first Israel game.

“One of the things we have changed in the last games is before we go on to the pitch we do a little prayer, a huddle with the players and all the staff, just to cool our heads. Conor Coventry has taken the prayer so he is now called ‘Brother Coventry’ is the squad,” he joked.

“But it is really good when you go into a high intensity, big pressure games, like we have been doing, to start the game with cool heads, instead of motivating ourselves by shouting and screaming before games. We are focused going on to the pitch.”

James Abankwah remains with the group despite being suspended for the Israel game, while Jimmy Dunne has been passed fit after an ankle issue.

On giving up 2-0 leads against Austria on Thursday and in the World Cup playoff against the Czech Republic in Prague last March, Hallgrímsson took a glass half full perspective.

“We shouldn’t forget that when you lose a 2-0 goal advantage, you’ve gained a 2-0 goal advantage. So do you see the glass half-empty or half-full? If I am honest, in the second half, Austria were better than us.

“The other game, in Czechia, was just totally different. They scored from our mistake and we gave them a penalty and then a fluke goal after a corner. There was no mistake from us in these games.”