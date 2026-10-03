Live updates: Heimir Hallgrímsson to speak ahead of Ireland v Israel

On the alleged racist abuse of Adam Idah: “I just hope we can focus on football, and football will be the winner after this. I have not gone into details.” Kieran Crowley from the FAI: “That investigation is ongoing”.

Hallgrímsson says Dara O’Shea has stayed in London as his wife is due to have a baby. “Hopefully it will be a good centre back for Ireland in 16 years.”

Hallgrímsson says it is his job to keep players focused on football. He says there has been a lot of emotion from the people of Ireland, the challenge is focusing on the football side. He says they have done a lot of work in that area, he says they do a little prayer and huddle before they go onto the pitch, he says Conor Coventry has taken a lead and he has a nickname “Brother Coventry”. He says they try to cool players down.

“It’s a quiet location. The hotel is at the stadium so it is absolutely a perfect location for us.

“It is more travelling for us than most other teams, because we are playing three games away from home.

“It is new for national coaches to rotate players in this window.”

From Gavin Cooney:

We (him and Gavin Cummiskey) are at the TSC Arena in Backa Topola, awaiting Heimir Hallgrimsson. He won’t have far to travel to get here: the Irish team hotel is part of the stadium, so he will just have to pop downstairs

The press conference room in Backa Topola. Photograph: Gavin Cooney

Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson will speak to the media ahead of their match against Israel in Bačka Topola in Serbia at about 11.15pm Irish time. This is designated as a “home” game for Ireland, but has been moved here for security reasons. Last Saturday, it was a wild day for Irish football after goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu withdrew from the squad, not feeling comfortable to play. He won’t take part for this match either, the rest of the team is here apart from James Abankwah, who is suspended after a yellow card against Austria.

“No,” replied Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson earlier this week when asked if his players are planning another vote to boycott the upcoming Israel fixture. “But we thought that as well before the first game,” he said.

Follow updates from the press conference here.