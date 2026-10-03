Gardaí trying to track whereabouts of Christy Kinahan snr days after expiry of UAE visa

There wherabouts of Christopher Kinahan snr is unknown after his reported departure from the UAE

Gardaí are trying to establish the whereabouts of Christy Kinahan snr following the passing of his deadline to leave the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Kinahan, who founded the Kinahan drugs cartel in southern Spain more than 25 years ago, had lived in Dubai for over a decade.

However, he no longer has a visa allowing him to reside there after a change of attitude towards him by the UAE authorities. Kinahan appealed the decision to effectively end his visa, but his legal options expired at the end of August when he was given until September 29th to leave.

There have been some reports suggesting the 69-year-old, who has a partner and young children, left Dubai on Monday, the day before the deadline for his exit.

Gardaí are trying to establish his whereabouts and to confirm he left Dubai just before his visa expired.

Overstaying a visa, even in Kinahan’s circumstances, is not a big violation in UAE. Once a visa holder begins overstaying, modest daily fines are incurred. The situation becomes more serious if a person fails to pay the fines or continues to overstay for a prolonged period, which could result in deportation.

A number of sources said Kinahan snr may travel to Turkey where his partner’s family is from, though she is a Dutch passport holder.

Kinahan snr faces no criminal charges, though he is sanctioned by US law enforcement with his sons Daniel and Christopher jnr. Due to those sanctions, gardaí believe many countries will deny Kinahan Snr entry.

A file sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) three years ago after a significant Garda investigation into the cartel’s leadership have been fully considered and no charges against Kinahan snr have been recommended.

[ Christy Kinahan senior faces no cartel-related criminal chargesOpens in new window ]

Sources confirmed he was not caught up in the evidence being used to charge and prosecute other alleged Kinahan cartel leaders. Sean McGovern, the alleged former right-hand man of Daniel Kinahan, was arrested in Dubai in October 2024, on foot of an extradition request from Ireland.

He was extradited from Dubai in April 2025 and earlier this year was sentenced to 24 years for directing organised crime in the context of the early years of the Kinahan-Hutch feud. McGovern’s arrest and extradition effectively signalled the end of Dubai as a safe haven for the cartel.

Kinahan’s sons, Daniel and Christopher jnr, joined him, with their partners and children, in Dubai just over 10 years ago, after leaving their base in southern Spain when the Kinahan-Hutch feud erupted.

Investigations by the Garda, Spanish police and British law enforcement were also ramping up at the time and Dubai, which had no extradition agreements with the EU or any European country, was attractive for European criminals. The UAE and Ireland have since put in place an extradition treaty. Daniel Kinahan became the first person extradited under the treaty last August.

[ Daniel Kinahan now categorised as ‘captured’ by US agency that offered $5m rewardOpens in new window ]

He was arrested in Dubai in April and was held in custody there until extradited. He later appeared before the Irish courts and is on remand in Portlaoise Prison pending trial.

He has been charged with a single count of directing organised crime. While his next court appearance in Dublin is scheduled for Monday, he will not go on trial until next year.

Christopher Kinahan jnr remains in Dubai and his visa was recently extended.