Woman (20s) seriously injured in crash between jeep and e-bike in Co Louth

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A woman (20s) is in hospital with serious injuries following a crash involving a jeep and an e-bike in Co Louth on Friday evening.

The woman e-bike rider sustained serious injuries in the collision, which occurred at approximately 6.45pm in Drogheda.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward. In particular, they are interested in speaking with anyone who was in the vicinity of Dublin Road, Marsh Road, or John Street, Drogheda, between 6pm and 7pm on Friday evening.

Those with footage relevant to the incident are asked to provide it.

Gardaí and emergency services also attended the scene of a serious collision between a car and a motorcycle in Co Meath on Saturday.

The crash occurred on the R156 at Harlockstown, between Dunboyne and Summerhill, shortly after 12pm.

Traffic diversions were in place on Saturday afternoon.