Angling Notes: Fisheries officers seize illegal net off Donegal coast

Twenty six untagged salmon in the Glenties area in Donegal and 1,100 yards of illegal salmon drift nets off Inishbeg Island were seized last week by fisheries officers based in Donegal.

The officers were utilising the first of a new fleet of 12 commissioned Delta 780HX Maritime Protection RIB boats recently launched by the Minister of State for Inland Fisheries, Sean Kyne.

IFI’s Dr Milton Matthews, said: “Both incidents highlight the importance of ongoing offshore and coastal patrols to protect migrating salmon and sea trout stocks against illegal fishing activity at a time when salmon stocks are under severe pressure from high temperatures, very low water levels and a long term decline in survival rates at sea.

The value of prompt information from members of the public who report instances of suspected illegal activity or pollution alerts cannot be overstated. Information may be passed to the confidential number 1890 347424 or 1890 FISH24.

Meanwhile, John, an avid angler, emails to say hill walkers discovered a fish poaching operation in Donegal with a net strung out across a lake and an otter board recovered nearby. Inland Fisheries Ireland has been notified.

Illegal net across Donegal river

Voluntarily cease

A second appeal is issued by fisheries to anglers to voluntarily cease salmon angling on catch and release rivers with immediate effect due to high water temperatures and current drought conditions.

The agency also advises for conservation purposes on open rivers that anglers should cease angling once their daily bag limit is reached. With regard to keep nets on coarse fisheries, the agency advises that this practise should be suspended at this time.

The blues have arrived

Skipper John Fleming from Blue Shark Angling in Galway Bay reports that blues have finally arrived in the west. Anglers on board the Brazen Hussy II had the first shark of the season on Sunday week last.

Despite very tough conditions with a big swell and strong northerly winds, the first fish was a nice female measuring 171cm, estimated at 80lbs.

Over last weekend the crew from the Boat Angling Ireland forum spent two days with John and landed two blues. The first was caught by Paul Twomey and measured 164cm, approx. 75lbs, while the second by Steo O’Brien measured 168 cm (75-80lbs).

To book fishing with John aboard the Brazen Hussy II, call 087-757 1320. A regular day is between 9am- 6pm from either Rossaveal, Spiddal or Galway depending on species being sought after.

Fishing the inshore reefs for pollock, cod, ling, wrasse, conger and mackerel can be reached in 10 minutes, while offshore reef marks are within 45 minutes of departure. Ground fishing for tope, spurdog, ray, bullhuss, turbot, plaice and common skate can all be reached within the hour, which ensures the most amount of time spent fishing.

Galway Bay blue shark of 164cm for Paul Twomey

The shark season usually starts at the end of June and runs into late October, this is the ultimate angling adrenaline rush with these hard fighting blue and porbeagle sharks all being tagged and released safely. Package deals are available.

Galway salmon

Galway is possibly one of the few places where good salmon fishing is still possible. Although water temperatures have hovered around 21-22C, the oxygenation provided by the water tumbling over the weir means fish are still lively enough.

Water levels remained at one gate open until last Friday, when this was reduced to half a gate, but fish are continuing to be caught daily.

Over the past two weeks, 94 fish were reported including three grilse on fly for John Anderson from Moycullen while Spanish visitor Sergio Diaz landed two to 5lb on fly. Billy Moyland from Laois had two, including a fine fish of 8lbs, both on fly.

Longtime German visitor Manfred Wilkie had four between 4 and 7lbs. Manfred is 93 years young and still fishing Galway every year, 49 years after his first visit here!

Brian O’Donoghue from Dublin had two fish to 4.5lbs on fly, while local angler James Dunne had two to 6lbs on fly and shrimp. Westmeath man Liam Gilsenan had the best fish of the period - a fine salmon of almost 10lb that he landed on a single-handed rod after an epic battle.

There are fresh fish still running every day, and provided water levels can be kept at half a gate, fishing should continue to be good for the next couple of weeks.

Trout fly angling championship

Entries are now being accepted for the 62nd World Cup trout fly angling championship. The event will take place on Lough Mask from Thursday 2nd to Monday 6th August, 2018 with fishing out from Cushlough Bay in Ballinrobe, Co Mayo.

Closing date for entries is Saturday, 21st July and must include entry fee of €130 to Esther Sweeney, 30 Lakelawns, Ballinrobe, Co Mayo. Tel: 087-2222 867.

Black Shrimp, tied by Jimmy Tyrrell (irishflycraft@gmail.com)

