Sailing: Irish duo claim victory in World U-23 title in 49er skiff class

Howth’s Robert Dickson and Skerries’ Seán Waddilove claim big success in Marsei
Marseilles, France hosted more than 200 sailors from 28 nations for the 2018 Junior Worl Championship of 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17. Photograph: Pierick Jeannoutot

A strong overall performance in a range of conditions led to Howth’s Robert Dickson and Skerries Seán Waddilove lifting the World Under 23 title in the 49er skiff class at the weekend in Marseilles.

A total of 52 crews competed for the title at the venue that will host the 2024 Paris Olympic sailing regatta.

The North Dublin pairing have recovered form and more since injury beset their campaign earlier this year before competing at the World Sailing Championships in Aarhus last month as Development Squad members.

Meanwhile, on Dublin Bay on Saturday the SB20 European Championships ended with Michael O’Connor’s Sin Bin from the Royal St George YC placing top Irish entry in the ten-race series that was won by Russia’s Artem Basalkin by a healthy 19-point winning margin.

A fleet of 47 boats from ten countries contested the event that was hosted by the Royal Irish YC.

