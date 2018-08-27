Afghanistan’s bowlers ensure win over Ireland in Belfast

Hosts were chasing target of 228 to win but were bowled out for 198 in one-day international
Afghanistan’s Shafiqullah celebrates the dismissal of Ireland’s William Porterfiel. Photo: Rowland White/Inpho

Afghanistan's Shafiqullah celebrates the dismissal of Ireland's William Porterfiel. Photo: Rowland White/Inpho

 

Ireland slipped to a 29-run defeat against Afghanistan in the first one-day international in Belfast.

The hosts, beaten 2-0 in the recent T20I series, were chasing a target of 228 to win but were bowled out for 198.

Having slipped to 93 for four Ireland were relying on Andy Balbirnie, but when he fell for a gritty 55 their hopes evaporated.

Earlier Ireland’s bowlers had restricted Afghanistan to 227 for nine.

Gulbadin Naib top-scored with 64 and shared a fourth-wicket partnership of 77 with Hashmatullah Shahidi, who hit 54.

Tim Murtagh took four for 31 and Boyd Rankin finished with three for 44.

