Status orange forest fire warning issued, as Met Éireann forecasts hot weekend conditions

Landowners and recreational visitors have been urged to be vigilant about potential forest fires over the weekend. File photograph: iStock

A forest fire warning has been issued ahead of the weekend with landowners urged to “immediately” implement fire prevention plans.

The status orange alert was announced by the Department of Agriculture on Friday afternoon.

It comes amid forecasts predicting temperatures ranging from 20 to 26 degrees.

Visitors to forests, parks, beaches and other recreation areas are asked not to bring barbecues and other sources of ignition to such areas.

Those parking vehicles have also been asked to be mindful of potential access needs for emergency services.

In its alert, the department recommended “forest owners act immediately to implement fire prevention plans and be prepared for the likelihood of fire outbreaks on or around their property, especially those with public access.

“High levels of vigilance are required at this point.”

The farming community has been requested to be particularly careful with machinery around hay meadows and crop harvesting that may pose a risk of fire by overheating.

“People need to be mindful of fire risk when visiting our forests, parks and beaches this weekend,” said Minister of State Michael Healy-Rae.

“Leave the barbecue at home, and be considerate when parking at venues. Do not block gates, barriers and keep emergency access routes clear in case these are needed in an emergency.”

Firefighters from Dublin Fire Brigade have been continuing to fight a gorse wildfire at Ticknick in Cherrywood since Tuesday night.

The Department monitors forest fires risks in conjunction with Met Éireann, and has already issued eight previous danger notices this year in response to high-risk weather phases.

Wildfires have been fanning out around Europe in recent weeks. Ireland has been on the outer edge of a so-called “heat dome”, a large area of high pressure drawing in warm, dry air over continental Europe.

High temperatures have been predicted for the weekend, with warmest conditions anticipated in the midlands and south of the country, Met Éireann has said.

Friday night will be largely dry and clear with mild and humid conditions set to continue over the weekend.

It will be breezier in Munster on Saturday with moderate winds and thicker cloud pushing in from the southwest to other areas, bringing scattered showers.

The showers will edge further north-eastward over parts of Connacht and southwest Leinster in the evening.

Met Éireann said Saturday night would be “very mild and muggy” with temperatures no lower than 14 to 17 degrees.

Sunday will be another warm day with highest temperatures of 19 to 25 degrees.

It will start out dry and mostly sunny, but scattered showers are expected push in from the southwest during the morning.

Some showers could turn heavy and thundery during the afternoon and evening, Met Éireann said.

Forecasters said Monday would bring a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, some of which could become thundery. Highest temperatures will reach 19 to 25 degrees.

Temperatures look set to remain higher than average next week, with a mix of sunny spells and showers.