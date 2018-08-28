Bronze for Jude Gallagher at World Youth Championships

Tyrone boxer Jude Gallagher won a bronze medal at the World Youth Championships in Budapest on Tuesday.

The 16 year-old was narrowly beaten in his 49kg semi-final by Thailand’s Thitisan Panmod, and departs the competition as Ireland’s only medal winner.

Before that he secured his medal with impressive victories over China’s Renuex Zhao and Brazilian Rafael Bianchi.

Panmod was awarded the bout by four judges on scores of 30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28, while one judge scored it 29-28 in favour of the Irishman.

Gallagher is underage for the competition again next year, as he does not turn 17 until October. He also won a bronze medal at the Europeans back in April.