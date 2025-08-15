Eve McMahon 20th heading into final day at ILCA European Championships

Ireland's Eve McMahon is competing in the ILCA 6 category at the European Championships in Marstrand, Sweden. Photograph: Andrew Conan/Inpho

Only a miracle on the final day will rescue Eve McMahon’s ILCA European Championships in Marstrand, Sweden after the Howth sailor incurred her second start-line disqualification of the regatta in the first Gold fleet race on Friday.

Strong currents on parts of the course were further complicated by changeable breeze and the 21-year-old was one of 10 boats penalised.

She placed 13th and 17th in the day’s two subsequent races to sit 20th overall heading into the final day.

McMahon could benefit once two races are sailed on Saturday as a second discard would apply, allowing her to drop the penalty.

A strong set of results could bounce her back into the top 10. Her goal of a podium, to follow her bronze at the World Championships earlier this season, would be stretching optimism.

In the ILCA 7 men’s event, McMahon’s older brother Ewan is 15th overall ahead of the final day, with double Olympian Finn Lynch eight points behind him in 21st.

“Today was one of the more difficult days,” said Irish Sailing coach Ben Walkemeyer after Friday’s racing. “It was one of those days when the wind did some of the things that were forecast and some other things that were less forecast.

“The points are still quite tight across the fleet so we’re in a position of just going out to do the three best races they can do and just let the points sort themselves out from there.”

Three races will be attempted on Saturday, time allowing, to try recoup the lost day on Thursday when racing was abandoned due to a lack of wind.