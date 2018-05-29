Rafael Nadal gets off to a delayed winning start at French Open
The Spaniard’s match was delayed last night due to rain but he got the job done eventually
Spain’s Rafael Nadal plays a backhand return to Italy’s Simone Bolelli during their men’s singles first round match on day three of the Roland Garros 2018 French Open in Paris. Photo: Christophe Simon/Getty Images
Rafael Nadal’s bid for an 11th French Open title is up and running after a straight-sets — but far from straightforward — win over Simone Bolelli.
The Spaniard — top seed, world number one, reigning champion and red-hot favourite for another Roland Garros crown — had to return on Tuesday morning to finish his first-round clash against the lucky loser from Italy.
Nadal had taken the first two sets in typically ominous style but then trailed 3-0 in the third when the rain came.
Nadal broke straight back on the resumption but Bolelli did not let him have things his own way, threatening another break at 4-3.
Bolelli then forced four set points in a marathon tie-break but the 16-time grand slam winner got over the line 6-4 6-3 7-6 (11/9).
Third seed Marin Cilic made short work of his first-round match, going through in straight sets against Australian James Duckworth.
The Croatian, runner-up at the Australian Open in January, shrugged off a 45-minute rain delay to run out 6-3 7-5 7-6 (7/4) winner.
South African Kevin Anderson, seeded six, was another comfortable winner as he swept past Italian Paolo Lorenzi 6-1 6-2 6-4.