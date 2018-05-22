Ireland to send four women’s crews and two men’s crews to Belgrade

A new heavyweight group has been named to train at the National Rowing Centre
Denise Walsh and Margaret Cremen: they will form a lightweight double at the World Cup Regatta in Belgrade

Ireland will send four women’s crews and two men’s crews to the World Cup Regatta in Belgrade (June 1st-3rd). All six are in Olympic-class events.

Single sculler Sanita Puspure is joined by a heavyweight double of Monika Dukarska and Aileen Crowley and a pair of Emily Hegarty and Aifric Keogh, while Denise Walsh and Margaret Cremen form a lightweight double. The upswing in Ireland’s women’s crews is timely as there will be more Olympic places for women in 2020.

Olympic medallists Paul and Gary O’Donovan aim to continue their good run in the lightweight double sculls, while Mark O’Donovan and Shane O’Driscoll, World Championship gold medallists in the lightweight pair, have been given the nod to move up to the heavyweight pair.

IRELAND TEAM FOR WORLD CUP REGATTA, BELGRADE

Men

Pair: Mark O’Donovan, Shane O’Driscoll

Lightweight Double Sculls: Gary O’Donovan, Paul O’Donovan

Women

Pair: Emily Hegarty, Aifric Keogh

Double Sculls: Monika Dukarska, Aileen Crowley

Lightweight Double Sculls: Denise Walsh, Margaret Cremen

Single Scull - Sanita Puspure

Training group to be based at National Rowing Centre:

Heavyweight Men: Andy Harrington, Patrick Boomer, Philip Doyle, Ronan Byrne.

Heavyweight Women: Tara Hanlon, Natalie Long.

Pre-selected rowers who will train for the Junior World Championships:

Men’s Quadruple: Jack Keating, Jack Dorney, Ronan Byrne, Luke Nally-Hayes.

Women’s Double Scull: Ciara Moynihan, Ciara Browne.

