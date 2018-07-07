Paul and Gary O’Donovan qualify for Double Sculls final at Henley

Paul O’Donovan and Gary O’Donovan beat the heavyweight Romanian double to qualify for the final of the Double Sculls at Henley Royal Regatta on Saturday.

In temperatures which reached into the 30s, the Skibbereen lightweight crew started well, but so did Ioan Prundeanu and Marian-Florian Enache. The two crews sculled side-by-side - until the O’Donovans, with little apparent effort, sprinted away and opened a big gap.

The O’Donovans held their lead to the end. They received very voluble support from the big crowd in the enclosures.

In the final on Sunday, the O’Donovans, who wore headbands with the colours of the Irish tricolour, will meet the Britain heavyweight double. Angus Groom and Jack Beaumont beat Ari Strandli and Kris Brun, the Norway lightweight double, in their semi-final.

Henley Royal Regatta, day four (Irish interest; selected results)

Double Sculls (Open) semi-final: J Beaumont, A Groom bt K Brun, A Strandli ¾ l; G O’Donovan, P O’Donovan bt I Prundeanu, M-F Enache 2¼ l.