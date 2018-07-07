Chris Froome loses time on opening day of Tour de France

Froome involved in crash 5km from finish of first stage
Chris Froome carries his bicycle after falling into a ditch during the first stage. Photograph: Jeff Pachoud/Reuters

Chris Froome carries his bicycle after falling into a ditch during the first stage. Photograph: Jeff Pachoud/Reuters

 

Colombian Fernando Gaviria snatched the lead of the Tour de France when he won the opening stage as favourites Chris Froome and Nairo Quintana were involved in separate incidents and lost time on Saturday.

Froome crashed into a grass section on the side of the road with five kilometres left and was quickly back on his bike, but the speeding peloton did not wait as preparations for the final mass sprint had started.

Froome crossed the line some 50 seconds behind Gaviria, who won a bunch sprint after the 201km ride from Noirmoutier-en-l’Ile ahead of world champion Peter Sagan and German Marcel Kittel, second and third respectively.

Quintana, twice a Tour runner-up, suffered a puncture 3.5 km from the line and finished more than a minute off the pace.

Other top contenders Adam Yates and Richie Porte also lost time after being involved in pile-ups.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.