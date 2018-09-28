Joe Ward sorely tested but prevails in ring in Romania

Three-time European champion wins light heavy semi-final against Welshman Sammy Lee
Joe Ward: earned a 4-1 split decision in the all-southpaw semi-final. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Joe Ward: earned a 4-1 split decision in the all-southpaw semi-final. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

 

Three-time European champion Joe Ward had to pull out all the stops against durable Welsh light heavy Sammy Lee in Romania on Friday.

Ward, whose cleaner work was the deciding factor throughout, earned a 4-1 split decision in the all-southpaw semi-final, but Lee was never overawed and never backed down against the world number two in Galati.

“He is good and he was tough. On to the next one tomorrow and hopefully I can win the gold,” said Ward, a two-time World Elite finalist.

Dublin heavyweight Kirill Afanasev beat Robert Marton of the Ukraine to record his third win in three days yesterday, but Tipperary super heavy Dean Gardiner dropped a split verdict to Romania’s Mihai Nistor.

Earlier on Friday, Conor Quinn, Kurt Walker, Wayne Kelly and Kieran Molloy had to settle for bronze at the last-four stage after losing on unanimous and split decisions.

Meantime, Ward and Afanasev join Michaela Walsh, Kellie Harrington, Gráinne Walsh and Aoife O’Rourke in Saturday’s finals.

Irish male and female boxing is building toward November’s EU Championships in Spain and the World Elite Women’s Championships in India.

Nicolae Linca Elite Golden Belt Galati, Romania September 25/30

September 28

S/Finals (1pm session)

52kg C Quinn (Ireland) lost to G Yafai (England) 0-5 56kg K Walker (Ireland) lost to B Asenov (Bulgaria) 1-4 64kg W Kelly (Ireland) lost to D Galagot (Moldova) 0-5 69kg K Molloy (Ireland) lost to P McCormack (England) 0-5 81kg J Ward (Ireland) beat S Lee (Wales) 4-1 91kg K Afanasev (Ireland) beat R Marton (Ukraine) 4-1 91kg+ D Gardiner (Ireland) lost to Mihai Nistor (Romania) 1-4

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.