Joe Ward sorely tested but prevails in ring in Romania

Three-time European champion Joe Ward had to pull out all the stops against durable Welsh light heavy Sammy Lee in Romania on Friday.

Ward, whose cleaner work was the deciding factor throughout, earned a 4-1 split decision in the all-southpaw semi-final, but Lee was never overawed and never backed down against the world number two in Galati.

“He is good and he was tough. On to the next one tomorrow and hopefully I can win the gold,” said Ward, a two-time World Elite finalist.

Dublin heavyweight Kirill Afanasev beat Robert Marton of the Ukraine to record his third win in three days yesterday, but Tipperary super heavy Dean Gardiner dropped a split verdict to Romania’s Mihai Nistor.

Earlier on Friday, Conor Quinn, Kurt Walker, Wayne Kelly and Kieran Molloy had to settle for bronze at the last-four stage after losing on unanimous and split decisions.

Meantime, Ward and Afanasev join Michaela Walsh, Kellie Harrington, Gráinne Walsh and Aoife O’Rourke in Saturday’s finals.

Irish male and female boxing is building toward November’s EU Championships in Spain and the World Elite Women’s Championships in India.

Nicolae Linca Elite Golden Belt Galati, Romania September 25/30

September 28

S/Finals (1pm session)

52kg C Quinn (Ireland) lost to G Yafai (England) 0-5 56kg K Walker (Ireland) lost to B Asenov (Bulgaria) 1-4 64kg W Kelly (Ireland) lost to D Galagot (Moldova) 0-5 69kg K Molloy (Ireland) lost to P McCormack (England) 0-5 81kg J Ward (Ireland) beat S Lee (Wales) 4-1 91kg K Afanasev (Ireland) beat R Marton (Ukraine) 4-1 91kg+ D Gardiner (Ireland) lost to Mihai Nistor (Romania) 1-4