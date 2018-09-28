Liam Jegou misses out on world slalom final

Irish canoeist finishes 24th of 30 starters
Canoe slalom

Canoe slalom

 

Ireland’s Liam Jegou missed out on a chance of making the final at the canoe slalom World Championships in Rio de Janeiro.

The 22-year-old C1 paddler paid a high price for a touch on the very first gate on the tough course set for the semi-finals. Jegou had a second touch, on gate 10, and the pair of two-second penalties left him little chance of making it into the top 10 who qualified for the final. He finished 24th of the 30 starters.

Jegou can retain real hopes of making it to Tokyo in 2020. The France-based competitor was an outstanding junior and took a World Junior Championship silver in 2014. He has been recovering from a serious operation which might have ended his career.

Canoe Slalom World Championships, Rio de Janeiro (Irish interest): C1 Semi-final (First 10 to A Final): 24 Ireland (L Jegou) 110.04 seconds.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.