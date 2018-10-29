Ireland receive three World Rowing Awards nominations

Sanita Puspure, the O’Donovan brothers and coach Dominic Casey all finalists in Berlin
Sanita Puspure has been nominated for the Women’s Crew of the Year award. Photograph: Detlev Seyb/Inpho

Sanita Puspure has been nominated for the Women’s Crew of the Year award. Photograph: Detlev Seyb/Inpho

 

Ireland nominees have been named as finalists in three categories in the prestigious World Rowing Awards. This is a record number for Ireland at the end of an extraordinarily successful season.

Sanita Puspure, who won gold at the World Championships in the single sculls, is one of just three finalists in the contest for the Women’s Crew of the Year.

Paul and Gary O’Donovan, gold medallists in the lightweight double, are in the running for Men’s Crew of the Year, and their coach, Dominic Casey, is nominated for Coach of the Year. Both of these categories have four finalists. This is Casey’s third consecutive year to be chosen as a finalist, but he shuns the limelight and is not a fan of awards events.

Puspure, who at 36 was winning her first medal at the World Championships, is up against the Canada women’s pair and the Poland women’s quadruple. The O’Donovans, who are hugely popular internationally, are up against German opposition, in the German eight. The German eights’ coach, Uwe Bender, is one of Casey’s rivals.

The public nominated more than 1,000 contenders, which were whittled down by a Fisa panel, with the finalists chosen by the Fisa executive committee. There are also awards for para-rowing crew of the year and for sustainability in rowing. The winners will be announced on Friday, November 23rd, at the World Rowing Awards dinner in Berlin.

