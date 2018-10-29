Equestrian: Bertram Allen and Molly Malone fourth in Verona

Germany-based rider records Ireland’s best result to date in this year’s FEI World Cup series

Margia McLoone

Bertram Allen finished fourth in Verona. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Bertram Allen finished fourth in Verona. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

 

Wexford’s Bertram Allen and Molly Malone recorded Ireland’s best result to date in this year’s Longines FEI World Cup series when fourth in Sunday’s third leg at the five-star show in Verona, Italy where they were winners in 2014.

Fourteen combinations progressed to the jump-off round where, eighth to go, the Germany-based rider briefly took over the lead when clear in a time of 38.60 on the 14-year-old Kannan mare, which is owned by the Allen family’s Ballywalter Farms.

That time was immediately bettered by Switzerland’s Markus Fuchs riding Clooney 51 (38.40) and again by Belgium’s Niels Brynseels who, on board Gancia de Muze, stopped the clock on 37.03. However, from his last-to-jump draw, Germany’s Daniel Deusser had the final say and stormed home in 36.83 with Calisto Blue to snatch the €47,500 first place prize-money.

Earlier in the day, Allen partnered GK Casper (44.93) into second in the 1.45m accumulator competition won by Germany’s Ludger Beerbaum riding Chiara (44.68).

Meanwhile, at the two-star show at Sentower Park in Belgium, Kilkenny’s Ivan Dalton guided Butler Court Stables’ eight-year-old Selle Francais mare Ajaccienne to victory in Sunday’s 1.45m Grand Prix with the fastest (36.01) of seven double clears.

Germany’s Meredith Michaels-Beerbaum finished second on Calle (36.23) ahead of Co Tipperary’s Denis Lynch riding Caruso (36.37). Home in 38.38, Kilkenny’s Ger O’Neill took sixth place with the Irish Sport Horse gelding Castlefield Vegas.

Joseph Murphy had a most disappointing end to his trip to the four-star event at Pau in southern France when Fernhill Frankie, which had been lying 13th going into Sunday’s concluding show jumping phase, was eliminated for two refusals, while the Co Down rider picked up 20 penalties with Sportsfield Othello for a three-phase total of 94.3.

The 60-runner class provided a great result for the host nation with 23-year-old Thibault Fournier, who was making his four-star debut, winning on Siniani de Lathus (29.5) while his 26-year-old compatriot, Clara Loiseau, finished third with Wont Wait (35.7). They both had a pole down on Sunday as Britain’s Gemma Tattersall jumped clear to complete on her dressage score with Pamero 4 (29.9).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.