Former Ireland player Gleghorne rescues draw for England

Late goal from former Ireland player earns 3-3 draw in Four Nations

England’s Mark Gleghorne scored the equaliser against Ireland in today’s 3-3 draw. Photograph: Getty Images

England’s Mark Gleghorne scored the equaliser against Ireland in today’s 3-3 draw. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Ireland 3 England 3

Former Irish international Mark Gleghorne denied the Green Machine an opening day victory as he scored for England in a 3-3 draw at the Four Nations in Terrassa with just 25 seconds to go.

Ireland led for over 50 minutes of the tie only to be denied the result in the dying seconds. Ben Walker netted his third goal in three successive games to give Ireland an early advantage and Shane O’Donoghue doubled the advantage two minutes into the second quarter from a penalty corner.

Will Calnan pulled one back before half-time and England drew level via Sam Ward’s set piece goal in the closing quarter.

Parity lasted just a minute, however, as Daragh Walsh restored the Irish lead with eight minutes to go, making it 3-2.

England, though, withdrew their goalkeeper with three minutes as they threw everything into attack to try and a nick a draw.

And it paid dividends as they camped in the Irish 22 - with O’Donoghue in the sin-bin - for the final phases before Gleghorne scrambled in the equaliser.

Next in the competition, Ireland face world number 12 side Malaysia before completing the tournament on Sunday against hosts Spain (11am). It is part of the build-up to the European Championships which start on August 16th.

Ireland: J Carr, J Jackson, J Bell, S O’Donoghue, S Murray, M Robson, B Walker, P Gleghorne, L Cole, S Cole. Subs: M Bell, T Cross, E Magee, K Shimmins, J Duncan, S Loughrey, M Ingram

England: G Pinner, D Ames, H Weir, H Martin, C Griffiths, S Ward, M Gleghorne, P Roper, A Dixon, D Condon, W Calnan. Subs: H Gibson, A Jackson, I Sloan, M Hoare, L Ansell, J Gall, T Sorsby

Friday

Ireland v Malaysia, 5pm

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.